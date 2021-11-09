Kia Carnival 6 Seater Launch Price Rs 28.95 L – 9S Discontinued

Kia India has launched a new variant of their flagship Carnival MPV – It comes with all 6 captain seats, 2 in 3 rows

Kia has been one of the most successful new car brand in India. In just two years of launching their first car, the company has turned profitable. Total car production has crossed 3 lakh mark, all thanks to their Seltos and Sonet SUVs.

Carnival MPV comes nowhere close to Seltos / Sonet in terms of sales. But for its segment and price range, Carnival is also doing decent. Kia sells the older generation Carnival in India, and it manages to sell about 400-500 units per month. To boost sales this festive season, Kia has now announced the launch of a new 6 seater Carnival.

Kia Carnival 6 Seater Launch

The premium MPV was previously available in seven-, eight- and nine-seat derivatives. With the inclusion of the 6-seater, Kia has discontinued the 9-seater iteration of Carnival from the lineup, reveals the latest price list shared by authorized dealer. Price of the new 6 seater Carnival is Rs 28.95 lakh, ex-sh.

The Korean carmaker retails Carnival as a fully imported CBU (completely built-up unit) product and is offered in four trims namely- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus. The six-seater variants will only be offered in the mid-spec Prestige. The addition of a new variant has resulted in a revision of the Carnival lineup.

Revised Carnival Lineup

The base Premium trim is available in seven- and eight-seat variants while Prestige can be had in both six- and seven-seat derivatives. Limousine and Limousine Plus trims are only offered in a seven-seat configuration. The company has also updated prices of the existing variants, whereas price of the upcoming six-seater variant of the MPV will be announced at the time of its launch.

The Carnival range of MPVs now starts at Rs 24.95 lakh for the 7-seater premium variant. Going upwards the 8-seater Premium variant now costs Rs 25.15 lakh whereas the 7-seater Prestige variant would now demand Rs 29.49 lakh. The Limousine and Limousine Plus variants would now set a buyer back by Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 33.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

More Boot Space on offer

With the introduction of a new 6-seater variant, Carnival now gets captain (individual) seats for all its occupants. It also receives a larger boot capacity of 540 litres in comparison to its seven- and eight-seater siblings. The boot space can be expanded up to 2759 litres with both second- and third-row seats folded. Multiple seating options in Carnival offer consumers optimal seating and spatial functionality.

Features & Engine Specs

The top-spec model of Carnival offers features packed to the gills. Some creature comforts on offer in the premium MPV include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for middle-row occupants, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Kia’s UVO connected car technology. In terms of safety, Carnival offers six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), cornering brake control, hill assist, etc.

Powering Carnival is a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It has no direct rivals in India and is positioned between Toyota Innova and Vellfire in the market.