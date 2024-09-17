Kia Carnival India Spec Colours, Interiors Revealed – 2.2L Diesel, ADAS, 8 Airbags

A feature-packed MPV with an impressive road presence, new Kia Carnival is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 50 lakh

Ahead of 4th-gen Carnival’s launch in India on October 3, Kia has revealed the details about the MPV. Bookings have commenced for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

4th-gen Carnival variants

4th-gen Kia Carnival will have two variants in India – Limousine and Limousine Plus. The latter has some additional features such as smart power tailgate, rain sensing wipers, puddle lamp, LED rear fog lamp and chrome plated skid plates at front and rear. Carnival Limousine Plus also gets an 11-inch advanced head-up display, smartphone wireless charger and 12 speaker BOSE premium sound system. There’s side sill garnish with matte chrome insert and 2nd row powered relaxation seats with ventilation, heating and leg support.

New Kia Carnival – Styling and features

Measuring 5,155 mm long and 1,995 mm wide, Kia Carnival has a dominating street presence. That’s larger than even the Toyota Vellfire that is 5,005 mm long and 1,850 mm wide. However, Vellfire is taller at 1,950 mm, as compared to 1,775 mm of 4th-gen Carnival. Talking about some of the key highlights of the new Carnival, the MPV gets the signature tiger nose grille, ice cube LED projector headlamps and starmap LED DRLs.

There are dual electric sunroofs, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, body coloured door handles with chrome accents, shark fin antenna, hidden rear wiper and LED rear combination lamps. Users can choose from colour options of Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl. Inside, the Limousine variant has dual-tone Navy & Misty Gray interior theme, whereas the Limousine Plus has dual-tone Tuscan & Umber theme.

Tech kit includes dual 12.3-inch screens, 8-speaker sound system, Kia Connect with OTA system update and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety package includes 23 autonomous ADAS Level 2 features. Other safety features include 8 airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, VSM, parking sensors (front, rear and side) and TPMS.

Built for luxurious comfort, the new Kia Carnival offers 3-zone automatic temperature control, electrically sliding doors, captain seats with sliding and reclining function, power adjustable driver and front passenger seats and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel.

New Kia Carnival performance, engine specs

Across international markets, the new Kia Carnival is offered with multiple powertrain options. In India, the 4th-gen Carnival will be using the same 2.2-liter diesel engine as earlier. It generates 193 PS and 441 Nm and is mated to an 8AT transmission. New Kia Carnival will be offered in India in 2WD format. The MPV has drive modes of Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart.

Kia Carnival price, competition check

Initially, the new Carnival will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). With the import duty and other taxes, Kia Carnival is expected to be offered at around Rs 50 lakh. When local assembly commences at a later stage, the prices are expected to come down.

At the time of its launch on October 03, Kia Carnival won’t have any direct rivals. From a price perspective, it can serve as an upgrade from the Toyota Innova HyCross or a more accessible option in comparison to the Vellfire. When the locally assembled Carnival is introduced, it will be still costlier than the higher variants of Innova HyCross.