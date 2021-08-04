Kia Carnival is the flagship product from the company in India – It received a new gen version last year

Kia has introduced a special benefits package which has effectively reduced prices of Carnival to Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). New buyers of the luxury MPV are being awarded a special gratification benefit of up to Rs 3.75 lakh. Prior to this development, the starting price of Carnival was pegged at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The premium MPV, as already known, offers Carnival in three trims- Premium, Prestige, and Limousine which could be availed in three seating layouts including seven-, eight- and nine-seater options. No changes have been made to the car’s specs and features at any level.

Thanks to this new discount, Kia Carnival Premium AT variant is now cheaper than the Toyota Innova VX MT. Both MPVs are powered by diesel engine, but the Carnival has a more powerful offering along with Automatic transmission. Below is a detailed look at the specs on offer by the two MPVs.

Features & Engine Specs

In terms of features, it offers creature comforts such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for middle-row occupants. three-zone climate control, three-zone climate control, UVO connected car technology and more. Safety features on offer include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist and cornering brake control.

Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that pushes out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. This unit is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Internationally, the MPV also gets a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine as an option. Kia will soon introduce a new-gen Carnival in India early next year. The 2022 Carnival will come with a revamped design as well as new engine options.

Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme

Kia recently introduced a unique ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ Under this programme, customers can avail a refund of up to 95 percent of the total cost incurred within the first 30 days of purchase should the buyer be not satisfied with the vehicle. The scheme is a first-of-its-kind offered by an automaker in India on any new vehicle. This offer is applicable to all variants of Carnival on sale.

However, this offer also comes with a series of criteria. For starters, from the date of purchase, the MPV should not have clocked more than 15,000km on its odometer. The car should also be devoid of any kind of ‘damages, mechanical or electric failures and pending claims’.

Further, conditions state that it is obligatory for the Carnival owner to provide a consent letter relating to the transfer of the vehicle which should include all documents and charges in the name of owner. Kia Carnival is offered as a fully imported car brought under the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route. It has been positioned in between Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Vellfire.