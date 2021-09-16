Kia Carnival Updated With New Logo, Variants, Features – Price List

2021 Kia Carnival will be offered in four trim levels of Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus

Kia India has launched 2021 Carnival MPV with feature updates, new trim levels and new logo. Though launched in 2021, it continues to be the old gen Carnival, and not the new gen Carnival which was launched in international markets last year. It is not clear if Kia has plans to launch new gen Carnival in India or not.

2021 Kia Carnival for India is being offered in four variants of Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. It is priced between Rs 24,95,000 for the Premium 7 seater variant and at Rs 25,15,000 for the Premium 8 seater. Prestige 7 and 9 seater variants are priced at Rs 29,49,000 and Rs 29,95,000 respectively. All prices are ex-sh.

The top of the line Kia Carnival Limousine 7 seater and Limousine Plus 7 seater carry price tags of Rs 31,99,000 and Rs 33,99,000 respectively. Bookings are open at all company’s 300+ dealerships while buyers can also visit the company portal and make a booking.

New Kia Carnival Limousine Variant

The all-new Limousine variant of the refreshed Kia Carnival comes in with enhanced features over the Premium and Prestige variants. It gains VIP Premium Leatherette Seats with leg support in the second row along with a 20.32 cm (8 inch) AVNT with OTA map update and UVO support along with ECM mirror.

Passengers to the rear receive infotainment via a 10.1 inch rear seat entertainment system. Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus Protection is also being offered in top end variants of the Carnival that promises to clean air and kill bacteria and viruses. Safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist and cornering brake control.

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus gets added features that include a Harmon Kardon Premium 8 speaker sound system, 10 way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated driver seat, leather wrapped steering wheels and gear knob. It also sports premium wood accents along with a 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) dual rear seat entertainment system.

18 inch crystal cut alloy wheels are offered on all variants of the Carnival while Premium leatherette VIP seating with diamond shaped quilting is on offer only on Prestige, Limousine and Limousine+ variants. All variants are powered by the same engine – 2.2 liter diesel unit offering 200 hp power and 440 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission.

Kia India Sales

Kia Motor India registered sales of 16,750 units in August 2021, at a YoY growth of 55 percent. Sales in the past month included 8,619 units of Seltos, 7,752 units of Sonet and 379 units of Carnival.

The company now plans to ramp up its India operations as well as increase production capacity by 40 percent. New models planned for launch in India includes an MPV, which will arrive early next year to rival Maruti Ertiga / XL6. Since its entry in India back in August 2019, Kia Motor has sold over 3 lakh cars in India and has set a target of 4 lakh sales by January 2022.