Kia Clavis Teased Ahead of May 8 Launch – Updated Carens Gets a New Identity

Kia India has officially revealed the name of its upcoming premium MPV today via a teaser video – and it’s now confirmed that the updated version of the Carens will be launched as Kia Clavis. The new model is scheduled to make its debut on May 8, 2025. Unlike a typical facelift, Clavis is a more advanced and premium version of the Carens, and will be sold alongside the existing model.

Kia Clavis – Not Just a New Name

The teaser shared by Kia gives a glimpse of the Clavis’ bold new design direction. Though exact styling details are yet to be fully revealed, spy shots and early visuals hint at a more rugged, SUV-like stance. Key design changes include sharper LED lighting, new alloy wheels, a redesigned front and rear fascia, and a more upright profile – all contributing to a stronger road presence.

The name “Clavis” itself means “key” in Latin, possibly hinting at Kia’s intent to unlock a new level of features and premium appeal in the MPV segment.

Positioned Above the Current Carens

The existing Carens has already been a hit, recently crossing the 2-lakh unit sales milestone in India. With the Clavis, Kia is targeting a more feature-rich, tech-laden audience, while continuing to offer the current Carens to price-sensitive buyers. This dual strategy will allow Kia to cater to a wider range of customers in the MPV space.

Expected Features and Upgrades

The upcoming Kia Clavis is expected to offer several advanced features over the existing Carens, including:

– Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

– 360-degree surround view camera

– Panoramic sunroof

– Updated dashboard and center console layout

– Dual 10.25-inch screens (instrument cluster + infotainment)

– Ventilated front seats

– Wireless phone charging with cooling

– Ambient lighting, premium audio system, and more

Powertrain Options

Mechanically, the Kia Clavis is expected to retain the same powertrain lineup as the current Carens:

– 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol

– 1.5L turbo-petrol

– 1.5L diesel

All three engines are expected to continue with their current transmission options including manual, iMT, DCT, and automatic. The Kia Clavis will be launched on May 8, 2025, and is expected to be priced above the current Carens, which is currently available in the Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. With its updated design and added features, the Clavis could appeal to buyers considering higher-end MPVs or even mid-size SUVs.