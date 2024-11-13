Kia Dealer Discounts Nov 2024 Up To Rs 2 Lakh – Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens come in with special dealer discounts through November 2024, extending upto Rs 2 lakh

Kia India dealer has announced special offers on some of its most popular models for the month of November 2024. These include the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. This offer makes these three models more affordable at the end of the year. However, it should be noted that each of these discounts are for a limited period and subject to availability. More details and exact offers can be sought through respective Kia dealerships.

Kia Sonet Dealer Discounts No 2024

Kia Sonet is currently offered in a range of 23 variants across both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes in with special discounts through November 2024. These special offers are only on select and more premium variants.

The G1.2 5 MT HTK Plus which carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 10,11,900 is currently on offer at Rs 9,61,900, a flat discount of Rs 50,000. There is also the Sonet HTK Plus Diesel trim that can be had at a special offer of Rs 11,06,900, against its ex-showroom price of Rs 11,61,900. The HTE diesel also sees a Rs 50,000 discount on its Rs 9,79,900 price tag to Rs 9,29,900 while the Sonet X-Line which is currently at Rs 15,76,900 is on offer through the month of November 2024 at Rs 15,21,900.

Kia Seltos – November 2024 Special Offers

Kia Seltos, with 26 variants is another important SUV in the company lineup. It is slated to get a new gen model, spy shots of which have been doing the rounds. Year-end discounts on the Seltos are being offered on select variants.

The Seltos HTX 1.5 diesel, currently priced at Rs 17,26,900 is on special offer of Rs 15,33,346. This relates to a discount of Rs 1,93,554 on its ex-showroom price. There is also a hefty offer on the Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 liter petrol variant which is now at Rs 16,73,973 units over its earlier pricing of Rs 18,72,900.

Kia Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 liter diesel variant also sees a higher benefit from Rs 18,94,900 to a special price of Rs 16,95,163, thus relating to a Rs 1,99,737 benefit. The HTK Plus 1.5 diesel is also on special offer of Rs 13,22,676. This is over its ex-showroom price of Rs 15,09,00 through the month of November 2024.

Kia Carens – Special Pricing with Rs 94,000 Benefit

Coming to the Kia Carens, the Luxury Plus 7 and Premium Plus 7 trims in petrol and diesel variants are also a part of these special offers through November 2024. The Carens Luxury Plus 7 6AT which has an ex-showroom price of Rs 19,28,900 is currently on offer at Rs 18,34,208, a discount of Rs 94,692.

Carens Luxury Plus 7 MT variant is now down to Rs 16,90,995 from Rs 17,81,900 while the Luxury 7 MT is with a special offer at Rs 15,83,829 over its earlier pricing of Rs 16,71,900. There is also a special discount on the Carens Premium 7 trim. This variant, which is otherwise priced at Rs 11,99,900 ex-showroom, is currently on offer at Rs 11,47,820.