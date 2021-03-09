Kia Electric Crossover EV6 First Official Teasers – LED Lights Detailed

The Kia EV6 adopts a brand new design philosophy which gets rid of the trademark Tiger Shark grille

Kia has released a teaser of its first EV to be born of a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Dubbed as the Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP, the flexible architecture is set to be the backbone of the South Korean automaker’s future product portfolio, starting with the EV6 crossover.

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is not only the first battery electric vehicle to be developed on E-GMP it is also the first vehicle to feature the brand’s new design philosophy which has been realigned with the shifting focus towards electrification. Speaking about the new design philosophy, Kia’s senior VP and head of Kia Global Design Center Karim Habib stated that the aim was to design the physical experience of Kia brand with bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.

Kia has also unveiled its rather simple naming strategy for its upcoming range of fully electric vehicles. The common prefix EV leaves no doubt about the nature of powertrain while the number 6 denotes the position of the vehicle in the global portfolio. All the future BEVs from Kia will be featuring this alfa-numeric nomenclature.

What to expect?

The Kia EV6 is set to make its world premiere during the first quarter of 2021 and that means, we should be seeing the car in its full glory sometime before the end of this month. Details are pretty scarce as of now.

From what we see in the teaser, the new design language phases out the quintessential Tiger Shark grille element and replaces it with a narrow slot. With no IC engine to be cooled down, the designers could emphasis more on aerodynamic efficiency. Angular LED headlamps and curvy bonnet characterize the front fascia.

The sporty silhouette a near flat roof and steeply raked C-pillar reminds us of the Toyota C-HR. Rear combination lamps appears to run across the width of the car and them some more. Finer details are under wraps but we will know soon. We expect the vehicle to have grounds up interior design as well. We won’t be surprised to see more than one display screens with wide range of functionalities.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be offered with a range of pure electric powertrains with different outputs and ranges to cover a wide audience base. Keeping up with the trend, the EV6 is likely to be equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park Assist, and so on.

Kia’s next generation range of electric vehicles will eventually make it to India, but we don’t expect them to be here in a hurry. The next launch from Kia in India is going to be an MPV, which will be based on Seltos platform. This new MPV will launch sometime early next year.