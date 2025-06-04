Kia Engines Stolen in India: Ex-Employees, Scrap Dealers Under Police Probe

In a rare and large-scale corporate theft case, Kia India is at the center of a police investigation after uncovering the theft of 1,008 engines from its factory in Andhra Pradesh. According to police documents reviewed by Reuters, two former Kia employees allegedly collaborated with scrap dealers to divert the engines over a span of three years using forged documents and manipulated gate passes.

Former Employees Named in Police Investigation

Though the value of the stolen engines stands at around $2.3 million, investigators have emphasized the broader ramifications of the case, including risks to industrial operations, stakeholder trust, and employee security. The engines, sourced from Kia’s sister company Hyundai, were reportedly sold across states, with some reaching buyers as far as New Delhi.

The investigation began after Kia India discovered anomalies in its inventory records during a stock reconciliation in January 2025. The company reported the issue to local authorities in March, initially identifying 940 missing engines. CCTV footage had also shown unauthorized vehicle movement inside the facility.

As part of the ongoing probe, police have identified two former Kia employees—Vinayagamoorthy Veluchamy, 37, former head of the engine dispatch section (now under arrest), and Patan Saleem, 33, a former team leader who worked with Kia from 2020 to 2025. Saleem’s current whereabouts are unknown, and phone numbers listed in the police files are not in service. Neither individual has been formally charged yet, but both are named as accused.

Seized Evidence

Inspector K. Raghavan’s report details a coordinated operation involving the use of trucks with fake registration plates, multiple illegal transactions, and forged transport invoices. Investigators recovered nine mobile phones containing WhatsApp chats, transport records, and truck images. The proceeds from the thefts were allegedly used for personal expenses, debt repayment, real estate purchases, and business investments.

In its statement to Reuters, Kia India confirmed the discovery was made while upgrading its inventory systems. The company has conducted an internal probe, filed a formal police complaint, and is now reinforcing its process governance and monitoring systems to prevent further incidents.

Given the organized nature and internal access manipulation involved, those convicted could face up to 10 years of imprisonment under Indian law. While theft is not uncommon in India, such a meticulously executed, prolonged corporate crime is an exception, making this a case with significant implications for industrial security in the country.

