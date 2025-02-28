Kia EV2 Concept Debuts For 2026 Launch – Gets Rear Suicide Doors!

While comparatively small in size, Kia EV2 offers a roomy interior with a plethora of customization options and practical solutions

At the 2025 Kia EV Day event, the carmaker unveiled multiple models including the EV4 and EV2 Concept. With these new models, Kia will be aiming to accelerate EV adoption across various global markets. Let’s take a look at the EV2 Concept in detail to understand its core USPs and strengths.

Kia EV2 Concept – Dynamic exteriors

Based on the ‘Opposites United’ design language, Kia EV2 Concept seamlessly combines timeless elegance and rugged sportiness. The smooth sheet metal panelling is complemented by rugged elements like the bold bumper design, prominent wheel arches and thick body cladding.

To add more character, Kia EV2 Concept utilises an open lamp design without cover glass for the LED DRLs. Alloy wheels get distinctive square elements and KIA lettering at the centre. All lighting elements are vertically stacked including the edgy tail lamps at the rear. Turn signals on the ORVMs are also placed vertically.

Images reveal a full glass roof and blacked-out A pillars. Kia EV2 Concept does not use B pillars and comes with rear-hinged rear doors. If a BMW i3 popped in your mind, you’re on the right track. This implementation ensures easy ingress and egress for users. With all four doors open, EV2 can also unlock scenic views of the outside world. Such door formats will also be useful in camping scenarios.

Kia EV2 Concept – Practical, customizable interiors

With interiors following a minimalistic design format, there’s ample space for all passengers. Kia EV2 Concept has some unique features such as the bench seat in front. Both front and second row seats are highly customizable. For example, the rear seats can be folded up and the front seats can be pushed back. This additional space has various practical applications.

Kia EV2 Concept has an elegant, clutter-free dashboard. There is a large integrated screen for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Kia has used sustainable materials for the EV, wherever possible. The cockpit area gets a fabric-type surface finish in deep burgundy colour. Other key features include a yoke-style steering wheel, unique LED dashboard animation and triangular-pattern lighting.

Another unique offering is the message lighting that displays messages on the car’s windows. It can be used to communicate with other road users and pedestrians. Kia EV2 Concept has advanced features such as OTA updates and vehicle-to-load (V2L). Another innovation is the removable triangular speakers. Users can position it anywhere in the car and also take it out when the car is parked.

Kia EV2 Concept – Performance, range

Although specs of EV2 Concept have not been revealed, the EV is likely to utilize the entry-level 400V configuration of Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. This architecture can also be seen with the EV3 and EV4 offering two battery pack options – a 58.3 kWh and an 81.4 kWh unit. Onboard the EV3, these battery packs deliver a range of 434 km and 603 km, respectively. The front mounted electric motor generates 201 hp.

It is also possible that EV2 could borrow the 43.3 kWh LFP battery pack from the PV5 electric van. Kia EV2 will be launched in Europe and other global markets in 2026. It will work as a replacement for the Picanto hatchback. India launch is quite possible, as there’s huge potential for entry-level EVs. Moreover, Kia has already trademarked eight new electric vehicles in India including the EV2.