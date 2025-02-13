Kia EV2, EV4 and PV5 Electric Car Teasers Out – Debut This Month

One of the leading electric car manufacturers in the world, Kia, has just teased three of its highly anticipated cars ahead of their global debut. Kia is set to celebrate EV Day on February 27th in Tarragona, Spain. This event will stand witness to the unveil of the production-spec version of EV4 and PV5 along with EV2 concept.

Kia EV Day Event on Feb 27th – EV4

Vehicles in the new teaser include the production-spec version of EV4 and PV5 and EV2 concept, all three bearing Opposite Unites design language. EV4 Concept has been revealed in pictures alongside EV3. While EV3 is launched in certain markets, EV4 will debut on February 27th on EV Day and a launch might be by the end of CY25 or early CY26. More details will be revealed at the debut.

EV4 might be debuted in both sedan and hatchback body styles, as revealed by the official pictures of the concepts. Speculations suggest 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery pack options along with a single electric motor driving the front wheels, rated at 201 bhp of peak power and 283 Nm of peak torque.

EV4 will have a unique design of a long and tapering bonnet along with a sloping roofline at the rear. It has a single-piece vertically arranged LED headlight setup at the front and geometric shape for alloy wheels.

PV5 Electric Van

Kia is on the verge of expanding its presence in utilitarian vehicle applications as seen with the debut of Tasman pickup truck powered by IC engines. Now, we will get to see a production-spec version of PV5 on 27th February, which is an electric van with a neo-retro and futuristic appeal, similar to VW ID. Buzz. It gets a boxy silhouette along with stylistic lighting elements.

PV5 will come with flexible interior layouts to transform it to accommodate multiple seating solutions or cargo space. Versatility will be the key strength of Kia PV5 and it will be roomy and spacious on the inside. It could share the same powertrains as EV4 and it might also launch by CY25 end or in CY26.

Kia EV2 Concept

For the first time, Kia EV2, the company’s smallest global electric car yet, is set to be revealed in concept form. There have been a few spy shots of EV2 under testing in South Korea. It features a split vertically laid out LED lighting signature along with what looks like sub 4m proportions.

EV2 might bear smaller battery packs than EV4 (to be showcased) and EV3 (already launched). It might share a lot of components from the recently launched Syros ICE SUV in India. All three vehicles will be unveiled on the stage on February 27th.