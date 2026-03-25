Kia EV2 Launch Price EUR 26,600 or EUR 239 PM Lease – 61 kWh, 453 Km Range

Available in 4-seat and 5-seat formats, the Kia EV2 is positioned as one of the most affordable options in the small electric SUV/crossover segment

Kia had unveiled the EV2 for Europe earlier this year in January. Variants and pricing have now been announced, and bookings are open across multiple European markets including Germany. The EV2 is being manufactured in Slovakia for European markets. Let’s check out more details about Kia’s most affordable EV in Europe.

Kia EV2 variants, pricing

EV2 is available in four broad trims. Kia has named the base variant of EV2 ‘Light’, which is being offered in a 4-seat configuration. This not only reduces the entry cost for buyers but also ensures a more comfortable and spacious experience for rear passengers. The base variant of Kia EV2 is available at a starting price of EUR 26,600 (Rs 29 lakh). Kia is also offering the EV2 on lease, which starts from EUR 239 per month (Rs 26,000) for the base variant.

Similarly, other variants of Kia EV2 can also be taken on lease. The base variant of EV2 is equipped with a 42.2 kWh battery pack. It supplies power to a 146 hp electric motor, mounted at the front. All variants of the EV2 are available in FWD format. The base variant offers a range of 317 km, which seems appropriate for users across European urban centres.

Next is the ‘Air’ variant, which is available in a 5-seat configuration. This is being offered with two powertrain options. The standard version has the same powertrain as the ‘Light’ variant. It is priced at EUR 28,990 (Rs 31.61 lakh). The EV2 Air variant is also available with a larger 61 kWh battery pack.

This version utilizes a 135 hp motor, which is less powerful in comparison to the 146 hp motor used with the base variant. However, the combination of a larger battery pack and a less powerful motor ensures a significantly higher range of 453 km. Kia EV2 Air variant with the larger battery pack is available at a starting price of EUR 33,490 (Rs 36.52 lakh).

EV2 Earth and GT-Line pricing

Kia EV2 Earth variant is available in both 4-seat and 5-seat formats. Both versions utilize the 146 hp electric motor and the 42.2 kWh battery pack. Range of 308 km is the same for both versions. While the 4-seat variant is priced at EUR 31,290 (Rs 34.12 lakh), the 5-seat variant costs slightly more at EUR 31,590 (Rs 34.45 lakh).

EV2 GT-Line is also available in both 4-seat and 5-seat formats. The 5-seat version is more accessible at EUR 36,890 (Rs 40.23 lakh), as compared to the 4-seat version priced at EUR 37,190 (Rs 40.56 lakh). Both versions are equipped with the 61-kWh battery pack and the 135 hp motor. Range of 413 km is the same for both versions.

Across European markets, Kia EV2 will take on similar offerings from Renault, Citroen and Volkswagen. It will primarily target urban users, budget-conscious buyers and first-time EV users. Launch in India is not confirmed even though there is good potential for entry-level electric cars here. For now, Kia EV2 will remain largely a Europe-centric model.