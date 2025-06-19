Kia EV2 Spied In Production Guise – New Details Emerge

Expected to be launched in India in mid-late 2026, Kia EV2 will take on rivals such as Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3

Kia is developing a strong lineup of BEVs for global markets, with the EV2 being one of them. After the EV2 concept version was unveiled earlier this year in February, test vehicles in production-ready format have been spotted in recent weeks. Latest sighting is from Kia’s home market South Korea. Let’s check out the details.

Kia EV2 – Styling and features

Based on Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, Kia EV2 has a dynamic blend of rugged aesthetics and refined urban styling. Expected to be around 4 meters in length, Kia EV2 has a boxy profile with a slightly sloping roofline. One of the standout features seen with the concept model was an open lamp design for the LED DRLs.

Due to heavy camouflage, it is difficult to tell if the same design for the DRLs is carried forward with the production version. Slight variations could be possible to suit practical, everyday needs. Compact yet confident, the Kia EV2 makes a bold statement on the road. Making it possible are features like an upright front fascia, rugged bumper, prominent wheel arches and thick body cladding.

As compared to the concept model, there are some changes to the test vehicle spotted recently. For example, the production model can be seen with aero-style wheels, as compared to the concept that had square-shaped spokes. Similarly, the ORVMs are larger, dual-tone and have a more practical design in comparison to the sharper units seen with the concept.

Blacked-out pillars ensure a sportier look and feel. Kia EV2 has smooth body panelling all across and is expected to get flush door handles. At the rear, one can expect vertically stacked edgy tail lamps and a chunky bumper.

Interiors, equipment

Underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, which enables a flat floor and long wheelbase, the Kia EV2 will offer spacious interiors. While interiors of the EV2 production model have not been spied, one can expect a minimalist, clutter-free cabin space. Some of the key features could include a full glass roof, dual screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster and a gaming-style steering wheel.

Users will be able to access a comprehensive range of tech and connectivity features. There may be a premium audio system, connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities and OTA updates. A comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features might be available with Kia EV2.

Kia EV2 – Performance, range

As compared to Kia EV6 and EV9 that use an 800-volt E-GMP architecture, Kia EV2 will be using a 400-volt system. This more cost-effective setup will also be used with other compact electric cars such as Kia EV3. It supports Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery chemistries. Two battery pack options are expected to be offered, with a max range of around 450-500 km.

To achieve a competitive price point, Kia EV2 will be getting a single front-axle mounted electric motor. Global launch is scheduled for February 2026, with Europe being one of the key markets. For European markets, Kia EV2 will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Slovakia. Launch price in Europe is expected around €25,000 (Rs 24.88 lakh).

