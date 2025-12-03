Kia EV2 Small Electric Car Teased Before 9th Jan Debut – Launch in 2026

Kia is working on the EV2, which is the smallest model yet, among its born-electric range. Test mules have been spotted frequently since the time the concept model was revealed earlier this year at the 2025 Kia EV Day event. In the latest development, Kia has posted new teaser images and informed about the EV2’s global debut in January 2026. Let’s check out the details.

Kia EV2 Teased

Kia has announced that the EV2 production version model will be revealed at the upcoming Brussels Motor Show on 9th January 2026. While Kia has posted new teaser images, the EV2 is draped in a black cover. This reveals only a few details, quite like the production-spec test mules spotted in recent months.

One can notice that the overall silhouette is largely the same as the concept model. Key features include an upright front fascia, a gently sloping roofline, roof-mounted spoiler and a slightly inclined rear windscreen. Lighting elements at the front and rear appear to be the same as that of the concept.

However, since the teasers do not reveal the full lighting setup, it is difficult to confirm. There could be some finer adjustments, but the core design approach appears to have been retained.

Some changes are more easily noticeable, such as the longer front overhang in comparison to that of the concept model. This could be due to practical necessities since production version models need to comply with crash regulations. It also appears that the EV2 production model has proper B-pillars. The concept version had wide-opening doors and did not have any B-pillars.

Inside, one can expect optimal space and a range of seat customization options. The concept version came with a sliding option for both front and rear seats. This can be utilized for improving passenger comfort and accommodating a wide variety of cargo. It will be interesting to see if the EV2 production model retains the versatile interiors of the concept.

Performance, range

Powertrain details of Kia EV2 have not been revealed. But it is likely that EV2 will be using a 400-volt architecture, as seen with other affordable electric cars from Kia such as EV3. Kia’s premium models such as the EV6 and EV9 utilize an 800-volt E-GMP architecture. Kia EV2 will have a single electric motor mounted on the front axle.

Two battery pack options could be offered with the Kia EV2. It could be something similar to the Hyundai Inster, which has battery pack options of 39 kWh and 46 kWh. Kia EV2 could offer a range of around 450-500 km.

Kia EV2 India launch?

There is no official statement about Kia EV2’s potential launch in India. However, as demand for entry-level EVs increases in India in the future, EV2 could be considered for launch here. Assuming Kia EV2 is launched in India, it will take on rivals such as Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

In Europe, Kia EV2 will take on rivals like Renault 4 E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.2. For European markets, the EV2 will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Slovakia.