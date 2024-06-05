Kia EV3 Compact SUV Prices, Variants Revealed – KRW 42.1 m (Rs 25.6 Lakh)

After EV6 and EV9, Kia has introduced the EV3 compact SUV to bolster its presence in electric segment

In its home market, Kia has opened bookings and announced the prices of EV3 compact electric SUV. Details about the variants and features have also been published. Kia EV3 will go on sale in South Korea in July after getting the necessary approvals.

Kia EV3 variants and pricing

EV3 base-spec model is available at a starting price of KRW 42.08 million (approx. Rs 25.59 lakh). Next is the EV3 Earth variant, priced at KRW 45.71 million (Rs 27.80 lakh). The GT Line variant has a price tag of KRW 46.66 million (Rs 28.37 lakh). The EV3 Long Range variant has the same pricing as the GT Line variant. The prices will be reduced for customers after applying the tax benefits available for EVs in South Korea.

Overall styling for EV3 is based on Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Some of the key features include vertically stacked small ice-cube projector LED headlamps, star map LED DRLs, uniquely-themed alloy wheels and blacked-out pillars. A total of 7 exterior colour options are available with Kia EV3. Inside, users can choose from 3 interior colour themes.

EV3 packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. It includes dual 12.3-inch integrated screens, 12-inch head-up display, double D-cut steering wheel and dynamic ambient lighting. Interiors are designed with focus on enhancing the sense of roominess. The spaces look clutter-free, with only a few physical buttons on the central console area. Users can access a plethora of connected features.

A comprehensive range of safety features are available with Kia EV3. It includes 9 airbags and advanced ADAS functions. Kia EV3 utilizes ultra-high-tensile hot stamping parts and reinforced body structure to ensure passenger safety in the event of a crash.

Kia EV3 – Specs, performance

EV3 is underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform. The SUV utilizes the company’s 4th-gen battery technology. The standard model is equipped with a 58.3 kWh unit, whereas the long-range model has an 81.4 kWh battery pack. Certified range is 350 km for the standard model and 501 km for the long-range model. When using a 350-kW fast charger, the standard model can be charged from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes. The long-range model takes 31 minutes.

Kia has introduced special features that are designed to optimize airflow and increase range. It includes the 17-inch aerodynamic wheels, side sill undercover, bumper integrated active air flap, wheel gap reducer and 3D curvature shaped front and rear undercover. Kia EV3 is available with a single electric motor mounted on the front wheel. It delivers 150 kW (200 bhp) and 283 Nm.

Kia EV3 – India launch

With the EV segment gaining traction in India, it is possible that Kia EV3 could be launched here. For the Indian market, Kia may offer the standard model that has the 58.3 kWh battery pack. Kia is also working on other EVs for India. Carens EV launch has been confirmed for 2025. Then there is another small SUV EV in the making, which is rumoured to be called Clavis / Syros upon launch.