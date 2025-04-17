Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Award

Kia Motors is no stranger to global accolades as the company has bagged multiple prestigious awards in the past. Now, Kia has yet another victory at the prestigious 2025 World Car Award on their hands. Kia EV3 has been awarded 2025 World Car title, which reverberates the company’s efforts in global automotive industry.

Kia EV3 Is 2025 World Car

Launched last year for a starting price of KRW 42.08 million (approx Rs 25.6 lakh), Kia EV3 has been a promising global electric crossover SUV for the brand. Owing to its size and price tag, EV3 was touted to be a game changer, with potential to draw buyers across varied price brackets and offer an excellent package.

Kia’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, garnering it worldwide recognition. This is the second time in recent past a Kia vehicle has garnered prestigious World Car awards. Last year, Kia EV9 was awarded 2024 World Car Of The Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle. EV9 is positioned as Kia’s flagship electric SUV.

Before that, EV6 GT bagged 2023 World Performance Car, Telluride garnered 2020 World Car Of The Year and Soul EV garnered 2020 World Urban Car accolades. Announcement of these results was made at World Car Awards ceremony at the grand stage of 2025 New York International Auto Show.

World Car Awards

Prestigious World Car Awards aims to recognize, reward and inspire automotive excellence and innovation in the rapidly changing mobility industry. A jury is formed to judge and rate these vehicles. This jury comprises highly respected 96 international automotive journalists across 30 nations.

Kia EV3 aims to offer many of the elements seen on flagship EV9 to a wider audience across a wider price bracket. Built on ‘Opposites Unite’ design language, EV3 offers impressive exterior and interior design elements. It offers a claimed range of up to 605 km and is capable of charging from 10% to 80% SOC in just 31 minutes.

Statement from Kia

“It is an immense honor for everyone at Kia that the EV3 has been awarded the 2025 World Car of Year title. This award highlights Kia’s global leadership in providing design-led, technologically advanced, sustainable mobility solutions and how the EV3’s class-leading attributes redefine the user experience for customers worldwide,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.