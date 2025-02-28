Kia EV4 Details Out – 81.4 kWh Battery, 201 Bhp, 630 Km Range

Across international markets, the Kia EV4 will take on rivals such as Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.3

As part of its aggressive EV expansion, Kia has unveiled the EV4. It will be available in both fastback sedan and hatchback body styles. EV4 will be available for sale in Korea in March 2025. European markets will get both versions later this year, whereas only the EV4 sedan will be available in the United States. Let’s take a look at some of the key features of the Kia EV4.

Kia EV4 Details Out – Styling and features

Some of the distinctive exterior design elements include a low nose, vertically stacked headlamps and Kia’s signature Star Map LED DRLs. Side profile has sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles, prominent wheel arches, a tapering roofline and blacked-out pillars. At the rear, the lighting elements closely match the format used at the front. Kia also offers GT-Line trim with both Hatchback and Sedan, with extra sporty flair.

Inside, Kia EV4 has a multi-layered dashboard, 30-inch wide-screen display and a 1-spoke asymmetrical steering wheel with mounted controls. Interiors of Kia EV4 are focused on practicality and occupant comfort. Some of the key features include a sliding table console, a rotating armrest and easy-to-use physical buttons.

EV4 has ample seating space in both rows. User experience is further enhanced with dynamic welcome lighting and ambient lighting. Users can access a range of entertainment options such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, games and karaoke. Kia has also deployed an AI assistant that ensures continuous improvements in user-machine engagements.

Kia EV4 – Performance, range

Similar to the EV3, Kia EV4 is based on the 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). There will be two versions – a standard model with a 58.3 kWh battery pack and a long-range model with an 81.4 kWh battery. EV4 will utilize a front mounted electric motor that generates 201 hp.

Achieving 0 to 100 km/h for the standard and long-range variant takes 7.4 and 7.7 seconds, respectively. Both have a top speed of 170 km/h. Talking about range, the EV4 sedan standard model can travel 430 km on a full charge. Range increases to 630 km with the long-range variant. The EV4 hatchback offers a range of 590 km. One of the key contributing factors for the high range is EV4’s ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd.

Range can be further improved in real-world conditions with the advanced regenerative braking system. Kia EV4 is equipped with a 11-kW on-board charger that supports both single-phase and three-phase inputs. Users can achieve 10-80% charge in just around 31 minutes. EV4 also supports advanced features such as 3.6 kVA Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and 10 kVA Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality.

Advanced safety with latest ADAS

Kia EV4 will be available with a comprehensive range of ADAS features. The structure itself is pretty robust, with the roof capable of withstanding five times the weight of the EV. Multi-rib structures have been used in the rocker panel to ensure enhanced protection against side impacts. Kia has stated that EV4 will be aiming for full 5-star ratings in Euro NCAP and US NCAP.