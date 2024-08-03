Kia EV4 Electric Sedan Crossover Spied With Wild Design – Production Spec

When launched, production-spec Kia EV4 electric sedan crossover will share most of its powertrains options with Kia EV3 SUV

After the concept was revealed, production-spec Kia EV4 test mules have been spied in the open. Set to launch in 2025, Kia EV4 is an interesting mix of a sedan and an SUV. It is a crossover with a unique approach to its sloping coupe roofline too. Design has been kept very close to concept. Let’s take a look.

Production-spec Kia EV4

A lot of manufacturers show wild and flamboyant concept vehicles with a free hand for designers. When it comes to the production-spec vehicles, reality kicks in and sensible engineers bring the overall design, well, sensible. That said, few manufacturers stay true to their concepts, bringing radical design to production.

Where Kia EV4 is concerned, the company has stayed true to its concept form as much as possible. EV4 is probably the wildest form of Kia’s “Opposites Unite” design language. We can see a unique and futuristic approach to coupe roofline with EV4.

It might not be to everyone’s taste. But there is no denying that the production-spec Kia EV4 electric sedan looks striking. Even beneath heavy camouflage, Kia EV4’s sedan and SUV crossover silhouette can be seen. Fascia retains most of its design attributes from the concept, including vertically-oriented headlights.

To add that X factor, Kia EV4 gets body cladding too and there are new Z-pattern wheels with black dual-tone effect. Tyres looked slightly skinny for a car of this personality, but they were from Kumho on this particular test mule. Production-spec model gets conventional door handles and a radar module for ADAS at the front.

Rear D-Pillar shape is very close to concept and Kia has even carried over the split roof spoiler as well. Up until EV4’s C-pillars, we can see a strong hint of EV6 electric crossover in its silhouette. Beyond that, EV4’s crossover sedan shape gets more prominent. More test mules in the future will reveal more info.

What to expect?

On the inside, production-spec Kia EV4 is likely to be similar to the recently launched EV3. A minimalist dashboard, eco-friendly materials, dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation), a 12-inch heads-up display and a 5-inch climate control display, a glass roof and other attributes.

Powertrains-wise, EV4 may share components with EV3 as well. We’re talking about an option between 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery packs, mated to a sole electric motor with 200 bhp of peak power and 283 Nm of peak torque, driving the front wheels. India launch is not confirmed, but there is a small possibility of us getting a Kia EV4 electric sedan crossover.

