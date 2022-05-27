Kia EV6 Bookings Open At Rs 3 Lakh – Cancellation Charge Rs 50k

Kia EV6 will be limited to a single GT-Line variant and in an initial lot of just 100 units

Kia India has detailed features, specifications and range of the new EV6, the company’s first dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). It will be similar to its global counterpart and is limited to an initial lot of 100 units given the severe supply constraints that Kia India along with most automakers are facing at the present.

Bookings of the new Kia EV6 have opened from May 26, 2022 at all of the company’s 15 dealerships at a token amount of Rs 3 lakh ahead of launch scheduled on June 2, 2022. Buyers can also register their bookings via the company website. If you decide to cancel your EV6 bookings, cancellation charges are Rs 50,000.

Kia EV6 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Kia EV6 is built on a dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and marks the beginning of Kia’s electric vehicle endeavors in India. Kia EV6 will be available in a total of five exterior colours of Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl and Yacht Blue. It will be exclusively offered in GT Line trim and will come in with a host of exciting exterior and interior features along with innovative technologies and a range of safety equipment.

Based on the Kia’s ‘Opposite United’ design philosophy, the EV6 will sport dual LED headlamps with Adaptive Driving Beam, connected LED tail lamps with sequential indicators, flush auto door handles that pop out once the owner approaches with the smart key and 19 inch crystal cut dual tone alloy wheels. The exteriors will also be marked by a single slat gloss black grille, wide air dam, blacked out pillars and ORVMs and a shark fin antenna.

The interiors will see twin display units that include a fully digital 12.3 inch curved infotainment system and a touch screen navigation system. It will also get a Meridian premium sound system with 14 speakers, a wide electric sunroof, auto reclining and ventilated driver and passenger seats, 64 colour ambient lighting and 60+ connected features with the latest version of Kia Connect. The cabin will be in an all-black colour scheme with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters.

Safety features on the new EV6 will be via a smart power tailgate, Smart Cruise Control (SCC), regenerative braking system with 6 regenerative braking levels, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems along with 8 airbags which will be offered as standard. Other safety equipment will also include all wheel disc brakes, ABS, EBD, ESC, brake assist system, emergency stop signal and front and rear parking sensors. Kia EV6 will also be offered with forward collision avoidance system, junction turning, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, safe exit assist and blind spot collision. Lane keep assist and driver attention warning system will also be among its safety features.

Kia EV6 Power, Charging and Range

The India spec version of the EV6 will sport a 77.4 kWh lithium ion battery pack offering 229 hp power in 2WD mode and at 325 hp in AWD. It will have a range of 528 kms on a full charge and acceleration from 0 to 100 kms in 5.2 seconds. Via an ultra-fast 350 kWh charging system, the Kia EV6 will be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes. Drivers will be able to select Normal, Sport and Eco modes depending on their requirements.

Price of the Kia EV6 is yet to be revealed. It could be priced between Rs 65-70 lakh since it will come in as a CBU. Once launched it will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.