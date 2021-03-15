Kia EV6 Electric Car Makes Global Debut – Interiors, Exteriors Detailed

Kia EV6 will be positioned on the Electric-Global Modular Platform that also spawns the Hyundai Ioniq 5

As first photos of Kia’s upcoming EV6 electric car get released officially, it can be seen that this will be the first example of the company’s new Opposites United design philosophy. This is a philosophy that is based on the 5 pillars of Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life and Tension for Serenity.

New Kia EV6 is also the company’s first all-electric model and the first vehicle built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform that also underpins the new Hyundai Ioniq 5. As of now there are no plans for the car to be launched in India.

Exterior Details

The new Kia EV6 is designed at Kia’s global design network in Namyang (S.Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US). Being positioned on Kia’s dedicated EV platform – E-GMP, the EV6 crossover will made its world premiere later this month in a special online event.

It will boast of spacious interiors and as first images of its exteriors get revealed, it may be seen that it gets a new Kia logo, a large set of headlamps connected via a narrow upper Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’, angular DRLs and a larger lower opening that also related to better aerodynamics.

The rear window slopes towards the spoiler with a light bar spanning the entire rear of the vehicle which could relate to less cargo space. Rear haunches and wheel arches along with a swept back windshield are also a part of its exterior features. Aerodynamics are enhanced with a sloping rear C Pillar and a prominent roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards its lower spoiler.

Interiors sport a more traditional design with ample space, bold lines, a large central console while in keeping with its Technology for Life philosophy, the EV6 gets the latest in on board technologies and in car connectivity.

It gets a high definition curved screen, a slim dashboard and instrument cluster which is positioned in front of the driver. The infotainment system and navigation are placed above the central console while the width of the screen offers the driver a better experience with minimal buttons and a more uncluttered look.

Below the AVN screen is the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings below which the dashboard slopes away towards the front offering more space to passengers in the front.

Kia EV6 Performance

While no electric powertrain specs are revealed, the Kia EV6, being positioned on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, could offer a long range of 500kms, fast charging facilities and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds. More details will be revealed when the electric crossover makes its public debut later this month.

Kia Motors in India currently sells the Seltos and Sonet SUVs along Carnival MPV, while the company is also readying a new mid-size MPV for India.