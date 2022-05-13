Kia EV6 Electric Spied In Red, Silver, Black, White Colours – New Teaser

To be imported as CBU, Kia EV6 could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 50-60 lakh

Kia EV6 marks the start of the company’s EV journey in India. First launched last year in March in South Korea, EV6 is the first all-electric model manufactured by Kia. It is expected to be launched in India by June 2022. Ahead of that, bookings will officially open on 26th May. EV6 has been widely appreciated for its advanced features and was rated 2022 European Car of the Year.

Kia EV6 Colours Spied

Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Kia EV6 has a sleek design that emanates luxurious vibes. The curvy, aerodynamic surfaces are among the key elements that define the car’s innate beauty. In addition, it will be offered with attractive colour options, some of which have now been spied. These are Red, Black, White and Silver.

Kia EV6 key features include LED multi-reflector headlights with DRLs, gloss black front grille, matte black accents, wheel arch moulding, blacked-out pillars, gloss black window surrounds, flush body coloured door handles and sporty alloy wheels.

On the inside, Kia EV6 has dual curved panoramic 12.3 inch screens that provide a combined display of 24 inch. The wide display ensures an immersive experience, as users access navigation, entertainment, vehicle diagnostics and other vehicle information features. The screen is equipped with a blue light filter to reduce eye strain as well as driver fatigue.

Another key feature is augmented reality head-up display (HUD) that shows navigation and key safety information. For folks who find parking a challenge, Kia is offering Virtual Valet Parking Assist. With this feature, EV6 can automatically park and exit by autonomously controlling vehicle speed, steering wheel and gear shifts. EV6 also offers a comprehensive range of connectivity features that can be accessed via Kia Connect app.

Kia EV6 powertrain, range and specs

For Indian market, Kia may offer EV6 with the 58 kWh battery or 77.4 kWh battery pack or both. These options are offered in rear wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) formats. With the smaller battery pack, the RWD variant is equipped with a 170 hp single-motor. The AWD variant has a dual-motor setup that generates 235 hp.

With the larger battery pack, the RWD variant is powered by a single 229 hp motor. The AWD variant gets a dual-motor setup generating 325 hp. Range topping GT Line utilizes a dual motor AWD setup that churns out 585 hp and 740 Nm. Range varies based on the variant, maximum being 310 miles (~499 km), as per EPA estimated range. EV6 can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour (0-100 kmph) in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is at 162 mph (260 kmph).

In terms of safety, EV6 offers a range of drive assist features. It includes forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, lane keep assist, machine learning-based cruise control, surround view monitor and parking collision avoidance system. Other standard safety features include front and side airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist control.

EV6 will be followed by multiple new EV products in India by both Kia and Hyundai. By 2024, a total of 6 new all-electric cars are planned to be launched. Kia’s EV portfolio will be expanded to include the new e-Niro as well as a mass market electric SUV. Hyundai will be launching Kona Electric facelift, a mass market electric SUV and Ioniq 5.