Kia EV6 Electric Launch Price Rs 60 Lakh – Over 300 Bookings

Kia EV6 shares its underpinnings with Hyundai Ioniq 5 which is also slated to arrive on Indian shores later this year

Kia India has launched the EV6 electric car today. It is priced from Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-sh. EV6 will be brought to the country as a fully imported model via the CBU route. Only 100 units of the mid-size electric crossover will go on sale in India this year.

Despite that, Kia has already received about 350 orders. Kia India is working on arranging the additional orders. EV6 will be available in two derivatives- GT Line and GT Line AWD. Prices are Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-sh. Deliveries start from Sep 2022. Bookings are open at Rs 3 lakh, cancellation of booking will be charged at Rs 50,000.

Kia EV6 Electric

Kia EV6 is based on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture which also underpins Hyundai Ioniq 5. In India, it will only be offered with a single 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a maximum range of 528 km as per WLTP cycle. By using a 350kW fast charger, the battery pack can be juiced from 10 to 80 percent within 18 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger. On the other hand, a 50kW fast charger takes 73 minutes to achieve the same.

The battery supports ultra-fast charging which can add up to 100km of range in just 4.5 minutes. It will be available in two variants – GT Line and GT Line AWD. The former will be offered a single motor driving the rear wheels that churns out 225 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The latter on the other gets a dual-motor setup driving all four wheels and pushing out 321 bhp and 605 Nm of torque.

Kia EV6 claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time in just 3.5 seconds. In terms of dimensions, EV6 GT Line measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while it offers a wheelbase of 2,900mm. The electric crossover will be offered in five paint options including Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Snow White Pearl, Yacht Blue and Moonscape.

Features on offer

The Korean brand is offering EV6 as a premium electric crossover, hence, it is loaded with all bells and whistles. This will include features like dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, full LED lighting, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, etc, as standard fitment across both variants.

The top-spec GT-Line AWD variant offers additional creature comforts like an Augmented Reality heads-up display, a Meridian sound system with 14 speakers, automatic flush-fitting door handles and a powered tailgate. EV6 comes equipped with a wide range of safety features including eight airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS and Brake Assist, ESC, Hill-start Assist Control and Multi Collision Brake Assist.

Apart from the standard safety tech, Kia is also offering a wide range of features under ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-spot Detection and more.