Kia EV6 Electric Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – ANCAP Crash Test

Bookings of the new Kia EV6 will open on 26th May 2022 in India – While launch date is set for 2nd June

Kia India is set to open its order books for the new EV6 sporty electric crossover on May 26, 2022. The EV6 was unveiled last year and is the first exclusive electric offering from Kia in India. To be launched in India as a CBU, the new Kia EV6 has now been crash tested by ANCAP.

Kia EV6 Safety Rating – ANCAP

Kia EV6 has managed to score a full 5 star safety rating, scoring 34.48 points out of 38 available for adult safety. For child safety, it has scored 42.96 points out of 49. Road user protection was rated at 64% while safety assist features were rated at 88%.

Speaking about the crash test performance of the new Kia EV6, ANCAP stated, “The passenger compartment of the Kia EV6 remained stable in the frontal offset (MPDB) test. Dummy readings for the driver indicated MARGINAL protection for the driver’s chest and lower legs. Dummy readings for the front passenger indicated ADEQUATE protection of the lower legs. Protection was GOOD for all other critical body regions for both the driver and front passenger.

In the full width frontal test, protection of the driver dummy was GOOD for all critical body areas. Protection was ADEQUATE for the chest of the rear passenger. GOOD protection was offered to all other critical body regions for both the driver and rear passenger. Take a look at the Kia EV6 crash test video below.

In global markets, Kia EV6 is available in five trims. These include Light (RWD): 58.0 kWh battery with 167 HP, Wind (RWD): 77.4 kWh battery with 225 HP, Wind (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh battery with 320 HP, GT-Line (RWD): 77.4 kWh battery with 225 HP and GT-Line (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh battery with 320 HP.

‘Opposites United’ Design Philosophy

Kia EV6 is positioned on a dedicated EV platform E-GMP. It will boast of styling showcasing the new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy of the brand. It gets a Kia’s signature tiger face along with a sporty roofline, muscular wheel arches and increased ground clearance. Its V shaped DRLs are incorporated into the LED headlamps while features also include a full length rear light bar and a distinctive roof spoiler. The EV6 rides on 19 inch alloy wheels finished in a dark grey and black colour scheme.

Being positioned in a premium segment, the Kia EV6 will see an updated cabin with a host of driver and passenger comfort, convenience and safety features. It will receive a 12.3 inch dual screen curved display unit, a floating central console with wireless charging facilities, rotary dial for drive mode selection and a new steering wheel design. Features will also include floor mats, door pockets made of recycled plastic and upholstery in an option of vegan leather.

Kia EV6 Twin Battery Pack Options

In India, the Kia EV6 is set to receive a 77.4 kWh battery pack which will work along with an electric motor to offer 325 hp power and 605 Nm torque sending power to both axels. It claims a driving range of 510 kms on single charge as per the WLTP cycle. The Lithium-ion battery also gets a RWD configuration making 229 hp and 350 Nm torque with the smaller 58 kWh battery making 170 hp and 350 Nm torque in RWD and at 235 hp and 605 Nm on the AWD trim. The smaller battery claims a 373 km range. Kia EV6 will use an 800V charging system allowing fast charging from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes.

Given the fact that Kia EV6 will not be built in India and will instead come in as a CBU, it is slated to attract hefty import duty. Hence a price ranging from Rs 40-60 lakh is what can be expected. It will rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge once launched while it will also share some common features with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Following the launch of Kia EV6, the automaker also plans to launch many more electric cars. This is a part of Kia India plan to introduce 6 new electric vehicles in India by 2024.