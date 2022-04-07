Kia EV6 GT Electric Car Spied Testing In India – Launch Soon

This flagship GT version of the Kia EV6 crossover commands a range of 510km and top speed of 260 km/h

Kia EV6, the most powerful and quickest vehicle in the company lineup, is getting ready for India launch. Making its global debut last year, this electric crossover is the company’s first all-electric vehicle.

Kia EV6 shares its E-GMP platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform) with the Hyundai Ioniq, which is also planned for India launch. EV6 is built on the company’s new Opposites United design philosophy which is based on the 5 pillars of Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life and Tension for Serenity.

Kia EV6 GT Electric Spied In India

Kia’s EV6 is offered with 2 powertrain configurations – 77.4 kWh for long range and 58 kWh for standard range. It will be offered in two variants of GT Line and GT and will be available in both 2WD and AWD options.

The new Kia EV6 GT comes in with a dual motor set up along with a 77.4 kWh battery pack which together offer 576 hp power and 740 Nm torque. This allows the EV6 GT to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and to hit a top speed of 260 km/h. This speed and power puts it in a higher category as compared to the Porsche Taycan 4S.

Upcoming Kia EV6 is offered in a choice of two battery sizes of 77.4 kWh and 58 kWh. In its non GT stance the larger battery offers 229 hp power in a rear wheel drive format and a combined 325 hp with AWD. The rear wheel drive variant gets a range of 510 kms on the WLTP cycle while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 5.2 seconds.

The 58 kWh battery pack is also presented in two configurations of 170hp RWD and 235hp AWD with acceleration of 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds. It is not clear as to which battery variant will be launched in India. Kia EV6 will come in as a CBU.

Where features are concerned, the upcoming EV6 will get a new Kia logo, large headlamps and a Tiger Nose front grille. It features an aerodynamic design with swept back windshield, angular DRLs, sloping C pillars and a roof spoiler. Interiors will see the latest in technology with an HD screen, slim dashboard and instrument cluster, and the latest in technologies and car connectivity.

Battery Charging Time

Kia EV6, positioned on the EGMP platform, gets an 800V charging architecture allowing charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. In just 4.5 minutes of charging, the Kia EV6 can deliver up to 100 kms range. The EV6 also comes in with a ‘vehicle-to-load’ function to offer up to 3.6kW of power to external devices including other EVs. India launch is likely to take place in June 2022.

