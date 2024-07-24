Kia EV6 Lease Rental At Rs 1.29 Lakh Per Month: Who’s Eligible?

Who Can Lease the Kia EV6?

Is a lease programme available for Kia EV6 available? Yes, Kia India’s lease program targets doctors, chartered accountants, and self-employed professionals and select corporates. It offers the EV6 at INR 1.29 Lakhs per month. This fee covers insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop services, scheduled and unscheduled services, and 24X7 roadside assistance.

Eligibility details for Kia EV6 lease programme: Doctors must be registered with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) or a state association. Heads of registered medical institutions, hospitals, or clinics also qualify. Chartered accountants registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are eligible. Heads of CA firms and ICAI members can lease the EV6. Other self-employed professionals and select corporate employees are also eligible. This inclusion broadens the programme’s reach and ensures diverse professional groups can benefit from the lease programme.

Kia EV6: Speed, Range, Safety

What features does the EV6 offer? The EV6 has a range of up to 708 km. It charges from 0 to 80% in 18 minutes using a 350kW charger. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. Safety features include eight airbags, ADAS level 2, ESC, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system.

Has the Kia lease programme gained traction? The program has seen significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities within two months of its launch. Customers have responded positively, indicating a strong interest in the EV6 lease program. The program’s appeal lies in its comprehensive benefits and large potential customer group.

Lease Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens

Is ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited involved? Yes, Kia India partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited for the lease programme. This partnership aims to provide a seamless and efficient leasing experience for customers. ORIX’s expertise in auto infrastructure services enhances the programme’s value.

Are there additional vehicles in the lease programme? Yes, the lease program also includes the Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. The Sonet’s minimum monthly rental plan starts at INR 17,999, the Kia Seltos at INR 23,999, and the Carens at INR 24,999. These options provide flexibility and cater to different customer preferences.

Traction in 2 months of launch

What are the lease term and mileage options? Lease terms range from 24 to 60 months, with various mileage options available. This flexibility allows customers to choose the plan that best suits their mobility needs and usage patterns. It ensures that the lease program meets diverse customer demands.

What are the key benefits of the lease program? The lease program offers comprehensive benefits, including insurance, maintenance, and 24X7 roadside assistance. It provides a practical and convenient mobility solution for professionals. The program’s success in Metro and Tier I cities highlights its effectiveness and customer satisfaction. The programme aims to provide flexible mobility solutions for these professionals. This eligibility ensures that practicing professionals have access to the EV6.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Within 2 months of its launch, Kia Lease

program has gained significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities, and the addition of the EV6 underscores our commitment to meeting customer demands and provide them the best of technology along with sustainable mobility solutions. The positive response reaffirms our confidence in the future of the Kia Lease program as we strive to make our vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers”.