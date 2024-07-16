Kia EV6 Recalled In India Affecting 1,138 Units – Same Reason As Ioniq 5

With a large 77.8 kWh battery pack, Kia EV6 crossover SUV can go up to 708 km (ARAI certified) range on a single charge

With growing demand for premium electric vehicles, Kia launched its first electric car in India in the form of EV6. Sitting on a global platform, it is one of the most sought-after in its class. Kia India has issued a voluntary recall for EV6 owing to similar reasons that its brand-engineered cousin, Ioniq 5, was also recalled.

Kia EV6 Recalled In India

The electric crossover SUV is among the most popular in India at its respective price bracket. EV6 offers a brilliant mix of design, modernity, features, creature comforts, performance, range and other qualities. With a tonne of style and substance, it has emerged as a go-to vehicle for young EV enthusiasts.

Now, Kia India has issued a voluntary recall for EV6. Around 1,138 units of EV6 are affected by this recall and are expected to get a fix at no additional expense. These 1,138 EV6 units were manufactured between the period of March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2024.

The issue with EV6 that has prompted Kia India to recall 1,138 units, is quite similar to what was seen with its Hyundai counterpart, Ioniq 5. Last month, Hyundai issued a voluntary recall for Ioniq 5, to address the same issue.

Speaking of, the recall revolves around a potential error with car’s ICCU (Integrated Charging Control Unit). This error could potentially affect the performance of EV6’s 12V auxiliary battery that powers vehicular systems like headlights, infotainment system, speakers and even car’s climate control system.

The software controlling this ICCU regulates the charge and discharge of EV6’s 12V auxiliary battery. As part of this recall, Kia will update the software of this ICCU and it should fix this potential issue with Kia EV6.

What next?

Kia has notified MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) regarding this voluntary recall. Affected Kia EV6 owners will be contacted and an appointment will be scheduled at the owner’s convenience. Software of said ICCU will be updated at no additional expense to the owner.

In India, Kia EV6 is brought in via CBU route (Completely Built Units), unlike the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is brought in via CKD route (Completely Knocked Down) for local assembly. Thus attracting lesser taxes. Kia EV6 packs a 77.4 kWh battery pack that powers up to two electric motors.

Single motor RWD model has 229 bhp and 350 Nm electric motor that can go up to 708 km on a single charge (ARAI figure). The dual-motor AWD variant has a total system output of 325 bhp and 605 Nm. Rivals include Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1 and the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQA.

