KIA EV9 Electric Concept Debuts – Telluride Sized SUV With 3 Rows

Kia is planning to launch multiple electric cars in the coming years – EV9 Concept could be their flagship EV

Kia has revealed the EV9 electric SUV at the ongoing 2021 LA Auto Show as a Concept. Cousin Hyundai also revealed a concept electric SUV called SEVEN at the same show. Both these electric SUV concepts are expected to be future production spec 3 row SUVs from the South Korean brands.

Hyundai SEVEN and Kia EV9 full-size electric SUVs are similar in size to their existing IC engine powered flagships – Palisade and Telluride respectively. Kia EV9 will sit above the EV6 electric car.

KIA EV9 Electric Concept – Design

The resemblance is evident with a boxy silhouette similar to Telluride that has been on sale in the US for two years. Further, the slim L-shaped DRLs on either side of the front fascia, massive wheel arches, a flat roofline and upright proportions unmistakably resonate with the styling of Telluride. The major difference, though, lies with a closed-off front nose.

Tiny circular LED elements have been integrated into perforations on the front facia which look very premium. The blacked-out pillars lend a floating effect to the roof which accentuates its aesthetics. On the inside, it has an interesting setup – with three seating modes; Active, Pause and Enjoy. For driver, there is an ultra-wide 27 inch HD display.

The ceiling is dominated by a large glass sunroof. A thin cluster of LED taillights extends from the D-pillar up to the rear fender on either side of the tailgate. It is based on the same platform as the Hyundai SEVEN – Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia EV9 measures 4930mm in length, 2055mm in width, 1790mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3100mm. Compared to Telluride, it is shorter, but has longer wheelbase and a wider body.

Architecture & Specs

EV9 is based on the same Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) E-GMP architecture which currently underpins EV6. This architecture will underpin a host of upcoming electric models from both Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands which include the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Genesis GV60 and others.

Being compared to the IC-engine powered Telluride, EV9 could be expected to be offered with an all-wheel-drive setup. While Kia hasn’t revealed any specifics regarding the powertrain of the upcoming electric SUV, it could draw its power from a large lithium-ion battery close to 100 kWh capacity. It would be available in both single- and dual-motor configurations, the latter offering AWD functionality. Kia claims it will have a driving range in the 480 kms region.

More EVs from Hyundai & Kia

Hyundai and Kia are planning to introduce as many as six electric cars by 2024. It is expected to kickstart with the new Kia EV6 which is expected to be launched in India as a full import via the CBU route. This could be followed by the e-Niro electric SUV in 2023 which will be more mass-market in its appeal and would take on the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Kia has announced that it will go carbon neutral across the globe by the year 2045. It aims to achieve full electrification in Europe by 2035 and in all major international markets by 2040. The South Korean automaker also informed that it will transition all company fleet vehicles to electrified vehicles by 2030.