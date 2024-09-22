Kia EV9 Electric SUV New Details Out – AWD, 561 KM Range, Dual Sunroofs

To ensure it meets the aspirational needs of the target audience, Kia is bringing the range-topping GT-Line AWD trim of EV9 to India

After introducing the EV6 in 2022, Kia is readying the EV9 for India. It will be imported via the CBU route and positioned as the company’s new flagship in India. Launch is scheduled for 3rd October.

India-spec Kia EV9 – Styling and features

With its sleek, muscular body, Kia EV9 has a dominating road presence. The large size of the SUV is another factor that ensures a bold character. Kia EV9 is 5,015 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,100 mm. Some of the exterior highlights include Ice Cube LED projector headlamps, starmap LED DRLs and digital pattern lighting grille.

Side profile is enhanced with the use of massive 20-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. The SUV has dynamic welcome function, glossy black ORVMs, functional roof rails and body coloured automatic flush door handles. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Mallesh.

Further enhancing the SUV’s look and feel are gunmetal sporty skid plates, glossy black wheel arch cladding, glossy black door garnish with gunmetal paint accents and glossy black beltline. The SUV has rain sensing wipers, rear spoiler, LED rear fog lamps, hidden rear wiper and starmap LED rear combination lamps.

Kia EV9 Interiors

Designed for luxury and indulgence, Kia EV9 has dual-tone leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel with illuminated emblem and suede headlining. Users can access 64-colour ambient mood lighting, rear sliding curtain, metal scuff plates and sporty alloy pedals. Kia EV9 has dual sunroofs, paddle shifters, power adjustable driver and front passenger seats and 2nd-row power adjustable seats with massage function. Both front and 2nd row seats have heating and ventilation functions.

Tech kit includes dual 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch HD HVAC control unit, hidden haptic touchscreen buttons, Meridian premium sound system with 14-speakers and active sound design. Kia EV9 has special features such as vehicle-to-load. Other highlights include OTA updates, head-up display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and 3-zone fully automatic temperature control. There’s a wireless charger with cooling function, Type-C USB ports for all rows and digital IRVM. Kia is offering more than 100 connectivity features via Kia Connect.

Kia EV9 Safety package

More than 20 Level 2 ADAS features are available with India-spec EV9. It includes blind view monitor, 360° camera, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist. Other safety features include 10 airbags, electronic stability control, downhill brake control, multi collision brake, vehicle stability management, all wheel disc brakes, emergency stop signal and front, side and rear parking sensors.

Kia EV9 specs, range, price

With a massive 99.8 kWh battery pack, Kia EV9 is offering a range of 561 km (ARAI MIDC-Full). The SUV will be available in AWD format, with two electric motors. The combined power output is 384 hp and 700 Nm. 0 to 100 km/H can be achieved in just 5.3 seconds. Charging time is pretty quick, with 10% to 80% achievable in 24 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

It is expected that Kia EV9 will be offered at a price of around Rs 1+ crore. It won’t have any direct rivals at the time of launch. However, it can be an option when compared to luxury electric SUVs like BMW iX, Mercedes EQE SUV and Audi Q8 e-tron.