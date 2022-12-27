Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teased – India Debut 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai SEVEN concept (production name – Ioniq 7) is underpinned by the same E-GMP platform like Kia EV9 concept

Most cars falling under Hyundai’s umbrella, have vertical integration across their sub-brands. We have seen this in India as well with Creta-Seltos and Venue-Sonet. In global markets, Hyundai takes this platform sharing a notch above by bringing its luxury brand Genesis to the mix as well.

The same concept sticks with Kia and Hyundai’s concept vehicles. If there is a Hyundai concept, it will likely spawn a Kia as well. There will be major differences in styling, though. Same is true with Hyundai SEVEN concept and Kia EV 9 concept. Speaking of, Kia EV 9 concept is now teased for India and will be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo taking place in Greater Noida next month.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teased

At Kia Motors pavilion at 2023 Auto Expo, there will be a lot going on. The most awaited of them all is Seltos facelift with more tech (ADAS) and features (panoramic sunroof) along with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine. This engine replaces the 1.4L turbo petrol unit and packs in more punch with up to 160 PS of power.

Kia could also showcase a new generation of Kia Carnival (globally sold as Sedona) and Sorento SUV. India still gets the 3rd generation model, while the 4th generation model has been on sale since 2020. An update to the Carnival was long overdue and along with that, we will get to witness Sorento SUV as well, for the first time in India.

The star of the show will obviously be the Kia EV9 concept. With radical design and boxy silhouette, Kia has playfully integrated butch and boxy designs of yesteryear with modernity and a lot of drama. Hyundai’s counterpart of this concept is Ioniq 7 which takes a swoopy approach to its concept. Kia EV9 concept looks like a buff version of Kia Soul EV on steroids.

Test mules of production-spec version Kia EV9 have been spotted in South Korea before. Most of the boxiness and butch appeal is carried over to the production-spec model. We saw a glimpse of this large barge of an SUV at LA Auto Show 2021. Now, it will be showcased at Kia Motors pavilion at 2023 Auto Expo.

Specs & Dimensions

Kia EV9 concept vehicle is Telluride sized. In simple terms, it will be slightly over 5m in length, almost 2m in width and over 1.7m in height. Kia Telluride has a 2,900mm long wheelbase. Technical specifications of the Kia EV9 concept are not yet out. On the inside, this concept vehicle gets an interesting setup with three seating modes; Active, Pause and Enjoy. For driver, there is an ultra-wide 27 inch HD display.

A large fixed glass roof dominates the roof. It is based on E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), just like Hyundai SEVEN (production-spec name is Ioniq 7). A 100 kWh battery pack with up to 500 km of range from a single charge, is a possibility. Production-spec Kia EV9 will get both 2WD and 4WD options as well.