Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV Launch Price Rs 1.299 Cr – 561 Km Range

Like the EV6, Kia’s upcoming EV9 flagship electric SUV will also be brought to the country via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route

Kia is expanding its electric vehicle lineup, which currently only includes the EV6, with the new EV9. Showcased earlier this year, the new EV9 is now poised to redefine premium electric mobility in India with flagship-level attributes. The company is bringing EV9 via the CBU route priced at Rs 1.299 Cr (Ex-sh).

Kia EV9 will be among the few electric three-row SUVs in Indian market. It is offered in one fully loaded top-spec model. Size-wise and segment-wise, Kia EV9 will have no direct rivals in India and is likely to garner the same reception in India seen globally.

Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV

The new Kia EV9, based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture, will command a strong road presence. It measures 5,010 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and stands 1,755 mm tall, and receives a 3,100 mm long wheelbase. This will not only relate to spacious interiors but will also allow for a spacious boot. Ground clearance is 198 mm.

Its exteriors sports a large closed-off front grille, elongated bonnet, cubed LED headlamps, Z-shaped DRLs and vertically stacked LED tail lamps. It also gets door-mounted ORVMs, flush door handles, rear wiper and spoiler and massive wheel arches. Thick body cladding and functional roof rails will also ensure that the EV9 commands a strong road presence.

Where its interior makeup is concerned, the upcoming EV9 from Kia is both roomy and well-appointed with a host of premium features. The 3 row electric SUV, available exclusively in a seven-seater configuration, comes in with a variety of seating options. These include captain seats with headrests in the middle row with 60:40 split while third row seats receive 50:50 split with remote folding to free up extra cargo space.

Features also include 12.3-inch dual panel screens for infotainment and instrumentation, a 14-speaker Meridian music system, a wireless charging pad, control switches, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a heated steering wheel. The new EV9 will also sport a digital key, fingerprint recognition and USB-C ports. Expected safety features could include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ten airbags as standard, hill assist control and multiple drive modes.

Battery Pack and Powertrain Specifications

Where battery pack and powertrain specifications of the Kia EV9 are concerned, the GT-Line AWD variant will receive a 100 kWh battery pack with dual motors offering 379 hp power and 700 Nm torque. It is expected to offer a range of 561 km on a single charge, acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds to claim a top speed of 200 km/h. The EV9 will be charged from 0-80% via a 350 kW DC charger in under 30 minutes. The EV9 will also sport Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) capabilities used to charge various tools and equipment.

Coming in as a CBU unit, the price of Kia EV9 priced at Rs 1.299 Cr (Ex-sh). Price-wise, it will compete with other electric SUVs in the premium segment. These include the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the likes.