Kia Flags Off India’s First SUV-Only Double Decker Freight Train

Kia has achieved a significant milestone by launching India’s first double-decker freight train exclusively for SUVs from Penukonda Railway Station. This move is set to transform the automotive logistics sector, improving efficiency, reducing transit time, and contributing to a greener future.

This first-of-its-kind freight train is a game-changer for the industry, allowing SUVs to be transported on both decks. With a capacity of 264 vehicles per train, it significantly outperforms conventional freight trains, which typically carry 100 cars. This 2.5x increase in capacity will enable Kia to meet rising customer demand faster while improving operational efficiency.

Kia’s Commitment to Innovation & Sustainability

Speaking about this milestone, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “The launch of India’s first double-decker freight train for SUVs is a significant step in modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure. With reduced transit times, the waiting period for our cars will decrease, allowing SUVs delivered to our customers faster. This innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly logistics solution will help accelerate our progress toward meeting our annual growth targets, while reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable, cleaner, and connected future.”

So far, Kia India has transported over 60,000 SUVs via the railway network to regions across northern, eastern, and western India. By combining this rail transportation with road logistics, Kia aims to further reduce emissions and streamline supply chain operations.

Supporting India’s Sustainable Growth Vision

This initiative is aligned with the Indian government’s vision to develop the country into a global manufacturing and logistics hub. By leveraging railway networks, Kia India is actively reducing its carbon footprint while pioneering sustainable and innovative solutions in the automotive sector.

With enhanced logistics efficiency, reduced waiting periods, and improved eco-friendliness, Kia India’s double-decker freight train sets a new industry benchmark, paving the way for a smarter, greener future in automobile transportation.