Kia Future Roadmap Announced – Seltos Hybrid, EV2, Syros EV

At their CEO Investor Day held in Seoul, South Korea, Kia Corporation laid out the updated Plan S strategy, which is the company’s mid-to-long term business strategies and financial targets. The agenda of this Plan S strategy is to achieve 4.19 million global sales by the end of the year 2030. Where 2.33 million units of these will be hybrid and electric vehicles.

To achieve this, Kia has laid out a comprehensive and holistic roadmap that includes a multitude of product paths, powertrain directions and diversifying their growth engines with new models across multiple genres. India is set to play a role to achieve this goal as well, as highlighted by the company. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Future Roadmap Announced

The main headlines of Kia’s Plan S strategy are 4.19 million global sales by 2030 comprising of 2.33 million electrified vehicles (EVs and Hybrids). The latter is further split into an estimated 1.26 million EVs and 1.07 million xHEVs. The company is also taking great strides to expand its portfolio to include PBVs (Platform Beyond Vehicles) and pickup trucks.

Kia is keen on increasing its global production capacity by 17% to 4.25 million units by 2030. With strategic partnerships, Kia is pushing EV customer service and charging infra along with optimised flexible production across its manufacturing facilities. EV lineup will expand to incorporate EV2, EV3, EV5 and EV5.

There’s a particular push to cater B2B segment with the expansion of Kia’s PBV lineup aiming for 2,50,000 units by 2030. Recently unveiled PV5 will launch first, followed by PV7 in 2027 and PV9 in 2029. Expanding its pickup truck portfolio, Kia is planning an electric pickup truck for North American market. In 2025, Kia is set to launch five new models.

What’s in line for India?

Kia India aims to expand its electrified vehicle market share by up to 43% by 2030. So, 43 vehicles among 100 sold in India will have electrified powertrains (fully electric and hybrid electric) by 2030. The company has pledged sales growth around Syros aiming for 4,00,000 units. So, the probability of an electrified Syros is pretty high. Also, Kia is working on a new premium MPV that will get both ICE and EV powertrains.

Also, Kia is keen on electrifying its lineup across all segments. Particular mentions were made about Seltos and Telluride and these will pack Hybrid powertrain. This coincides with the rumour that 2nd Gen Kia Seltos SUV will be packing a Hybrid powertrain. Will this Hybrid Seltos launch in India? That’s a question for another day.

The main push to boost EV sales will be done by expanding Kia’s global electric vehicle lineup. EV5, EV4 and EV3 have been revealed and they will make their way across multiple global markets soon. Kia is confirming a new electric volume model called EV2, which might launch in India as well.

Statement from Kia Corporation

“Since launching the Kia Transformation strategy in 2021, Kia has continuously progressed to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions that innovate space and enable customers to make better use of their time beyond conventional means of transportation,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia.

“We will continue to develop the brand by implementing mid-to-long-term strategies to strengthen our internal stability and respond effectively to changes in the auto industry.”

