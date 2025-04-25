Kia India Car Production Crosses Record Milestone Of 15 Lakh

Kia India has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its 1.5 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The landmark vehicle, a Kia Carens, underlines the company’s growing success in India. Kia is now India’s fastest and youngest carmaker to cross the 1.5 million production mark since starting operations in August 2019.

New Carens Launch Date Announced

Commemorating the achievement, Kia India also announced the launch date of the updated Carens, scheduled for May 8, 2025. The new Carens promises to be smarter, safer, and more advanced, reflecting Kia’s ongoing focus on future-ready mobility solutions.

While the existing Carens will continue to be on sale, the updated version will cater to customers looking for a more premium experience. Spy shots hint at changes like a refreshed front fascia, sharper LED lighting elements, new alloy wheels, and a more SUV-like stance. Inside, the new Carens is expected to offer advanced features like Level-2 ADAS, a 360 camera, and minor tweaks to the dashboard and center console, further strengthening its appeal in the competitive MPV segment.

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Rolling out our 1.5 millionth ‘Make in India’ vehicle is a proud and emotional moment for Kia India and every partner who has been a part of this journey. From the very first Seltos to the 1.5 millionth Carens today, each car stands as a testament to the trust, love, and support of our customers and partners. We are deeply grateful for this association and look forward to continuing our pursuit of automotive excellence. The future of Kia India looks bright as we remain steadfast in driving innovation, offering industry-leading products, and shaping the mobility landscape in India.”

Seltos Production Crosses 7 Lakh

Since its debut with the Seltos, Kia has quickly expanded its lineup to include the Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and the recently launched Syros compact SUV. The Anantapur facility, spread across 536 acres, is a vital hub not only for domestic sales but also for exports, with shipments to over 90 countries worldwide.

Breaking down the production figures, the Seltos leads the numbers with 700,668 units manufactured (46.7%), followed by the Sonet with 519,064 units (34.6%). The Carens contributed 241,582 units (16.1%), while newer models like the Syros and Carnival accounted for 23,036 units (1.5%) and 16,172 units (1.1%) respectively.

Kia’s swift rise in India can be credited to its focus on premium design, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-first approach, making it one of the strongest new players in the Indian automotive market.