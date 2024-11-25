Kia India CKD exports 2024 – 1,00,000 units Milestone Since 2020

Kia India CKD exports 2024 – Half of Kia Corporation’s CKD Exports Come from India

Kia India has surpassed 1,00,000 completely knocked-down (CKD) vehicle exports since initiating shipments in June 2020. This achievement reflects the company’s growing influence within the global automotive supply chain. Cumulative exports from Kia India have reached 3.67 lakh units, showcasing its role in meeting global automotive demand.

Kia India contributes 50 percent of Kia Corporation’s global CKD export volumes. This substantial share highlights the company’s reliance on Indian manufacturing expertise and logistical efficiency to meet international requirements. The exported models, including Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, align with global market preferences for SUVs and MPVs.

Kia India CKD exports 2024 – Targets New Markets with 38,000 CKD Units

Current CKD exports target regions such as the Middle East and Africa. These areas represent strategic growth markets for Kia Corporation due to their increasing demand for reliable and competitively priced vehicles. New markets such as Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam are expected to receive over 38,000 CKD units in 2024.

Located in Andhra Pradesh, the Anantapur manufacturing facility is Kia India’s export hub. The plant employs advanced manufacturing processes tailored to CKD production, ensuring that vehicles meet international quality standards. The facility’s proximity to major ports aids seamless export operations.

CKD Exports Doubled to be by 2030

CKD export operations began in June 2020, with consistent growth in shipment volumes since inception. The company aims to double CKD export volumes by 2030, reflecting a robust long-term strategy. The November 2024 announcement underscores Kia India’s commitment to meeting its ambitious targets.

By 2030, Kia India plans to scale exports significantly, targeting emerging markets with rising automotive demands. The strategic focus on Middle East and African markets leverages their growth potential while meeting diverse consumer preferences through versatile vehicle designs.

Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Dominate Kia’s Export Lineup

The Seltos, Sonet, and Carens dominate Kia’s export portfolio due to their appeal in global markets. These models offer a balance of affordability, practicality, and durability, catering to varying consumer needs across regions. Their success reinforces Kia India’s position in the international automotive landscape.

Kia India prioritises competitive pricing and high marketability to sustain its export momentum. This approach not only strengthens its foothold in existing markets but also facilitates entry into new regions. The focus on delivering reliable vehicles positions the company favourably in the global value chain.

Breaking Into New Markets With Market-Ready Models

Kia’s export strategy depends on India’s role as a significant automotive manufacturing hub. The company’s success exemplifies how global brands leverage India’s industrial capabilities and skilled workforce to enhance their international operations.

With plans to expand its CKD export footprint, Kia India is poised to play an even more significant role in the global automotive industry. Sustained investment in manufacturing, coupled with a targeted export strategy, will drive the company’s long-term growth.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, said: “India is a key market for Kia Corporation, serving not only as a strong sales driver but also as an emerging export hub. This milestone highlights Kia India’s commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and delivering value to global customers. We are proud to see models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens perform strongly in international markets. We are also grateful for the government’s export-friendly policies, which have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s position within the global automotive value chain. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa, to double our export volume by 2030”.