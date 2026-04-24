Kia India Crosses 500 Workshops Milestone – Expands Service Network To 800 Touchpoints

Kia India has crossed a major aftersales milestone with the inauguration of its 500th service workshop in the country. The new facility is located in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, and is among the largest Kia workshops in India. With this, Kia’s total service network has expanded to 800 touchpoints across 391 cities, catering to a growing customer base of over 1.5 million users.

New Ahmedabad Workshop – Large Capacity, EV Ready

The newly opened workshop spans 76,069 sq. ft., including 41,640 sq. ft. of covered area. It features 57 service bays, including dedicated washing bays, along with parking space for around 100 vehicles.

Kia states that the facility can service up to 40,000 vehicles annually. It is also equipped with EV-ready infrastructure, including a 90 kW DC fast charger capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. A dedicated ‘Shine Zone’ has also been introduced for premium services such as ceramic coating.

Focus On Expanding After-Sales Reach

Kia has been steadily expanding its service network in India, especially in smaller cities and emerging markets. The latest milestone highlights the brand’s focus on improving service accessibility and reducing wait times. The company now has one of the more extensive aftersales networks among mass-premium carmakers, with mobile service units also contributing to overall reach.

Digital & Connected Service Experience

Kia is also pushing digital integration in aftersales. Features like contactless service, RFID-based tracking, digital vehicle health reports and real-time service updates are being rolled out across workshops. Customers can also track service status via the My Kia app, while additional ownership programs like extended warranty and roadside assistance are seeing increased adoption.

Sustainability Initiatives

The new Ahmedabad workshop has been developed with sustainability in mind. It includes solar power generation (145 kW), rainwater harvesting and water recycling systems. Kia has set up 124 green workshops across India so far, contributing to a combined solar capacity of 8.9 MW.

Strengthening Ownership Experience

With rising sales volumes and a growing customer base, Kia is clearly focusing on strengthening its aftersales ecosystem. The 500 workshop milestone is a step in that direction, ensuring better reach and support for existing customers. Going forward, with increasing EV adoption and connected car tech, Kia’s service network will play a key role in maintaining customer satisfaction and brand growth in India.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India, said, “The inauguration of our 500th Service Workshop is a proud milestone that reflects our deep commitment to customer-centricity. This achievement is not just about scale, but about ensuring that every Kia customer experiences convenience, transparency, and trust throughout their ownership journey. As we continue to expand our network, our focus remains on delivering a future-ready, sustainable, and digitally enabled aftersales ecosystem.”

Mr. Baljeet Singh Bagga, Dealer Principal, West Coast Kia, “Achieving the 500 workshops milestone is a matter of immense pride for us. Our association with Kia India since its inception has been strong and progressive. This new workshop represents another meaningful step in bringing the Kia brand closer to our customers, while elevating service accessibility and experience in the region. Guided by Kia’s ethos, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and ownership experience.”