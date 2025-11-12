Kia India Expands Certified Pre-Owned Program – Extends Warranty, Adds Multi-Brand Coverage

Kia India has strengthened its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) business with the introduction of new warranty plans for both Kia and multi-brand vehicles, aimed at boosting customer confidence and expanding its footprint in the organized used car segment.

Extended Warranty for Kia Pre-Owned Cars

Under the updated program, Kia has extended the certification age limit for its pre-owned vehicles from 5 years to 7 years. These certified Kia cars will now come with a warranty of up to 24 months or 40,000 km, whichever comes first. This move ensures that even older Kia vehicles maintain resale value and buyer confidence through verified quality and manufacturer-backed warranty assurance.

Multi-Brand Vehicles Now Covered

In a major expansion of its CPO network’s offerings, Kia India has also introduced certification and warranty coverage for other brand vehicles sold through its pre-owned network. These multi-brand cars will now be offered with a warranty of up to 12 months or 15,000 km, providing added peace of mind for customers looking beyond Kia models.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia India continues to prioritize customer-centric innovation. With the enhanced Kia CPO warranty and the launch of warranty program for other brand vehicles, we’re making high-quality, certified vehicles more accessible and trustworthy. These initiatives reflect our commitment to delivering peace of mind, transparency, and exceptional ownership experiences to every buyer—regardless of the brand they choose.”

Stringent 175-Point Inspection

Every vehicle sold under Kia’s Certified Pre-Owned program undergoes a rigorous 175-point inspection process. Only vehicles that meet Kia’s stringent quality and reliability benchmarks are certified for sale through the company’s CPO outlets. This ensures transparency, dependability, and long-term performance for customers opting for a pre-owned car from Kia’s network.

Expanding CPO Network

Kia India currently operates 114 Certified Pre-Owned outlets across the country, one of the fastest-growing organized pre-owned networks in the Indian automotive market. The new initiatives align with Kia’s goal to elevate the used car ecosystem by introducing enhanced trust, stronger warranty coverage, and improved after-sales support, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction and ownership confidence.