Kia India Launches 7-Year Extended Warranty for Seltos, Sonet, Syros, and Carens

Kia India has announced a major upgrade to its aftersales program with the introduction of a 7-year Extended Warranty plan for its popular models — Seltos, Sonet, Syros, and Carens. This expansion from the previous 5-year limit underscores Kia’s continued commitment to offering superior peace of mind and long-term value to its growing customer base in India.

Extended Warranty for Both New and Existing Customers

The newly expanded 7-year Extended Warranty program is available to both new buyers and existing customers who already own Kia vehicles covered under the 5-year plan. Existing owners can upgrade their warranty coverage to a 5+2-year package, starting at Rs 32,170 (excluding taxes). For new buyers, the 7-year extended warranty can be availed directly from the date of vehicle delivery, starting at Rs 47,249 (excluding taxes).

The program is available across all authorized Kia dealerships in India and is designed to cover a wide range of vehicle components, offering comprehensive protection against unexpected repair costs even beyond the standard warranty period. The initiative not only helps customers reduce long-term maintenance expenses but also enhances the resale value of their vehicles by ensuring continued manufacturer-backed service support.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, commented, “Kia India is deeply committed to enhancing customer benefits and ensuring complete peace of mind. By extending our warranty coverage upto 7 years for both new and existing customers, we reaffirm our confidence in the durability and quality of our vehicles while providing continued support through our authorized service network. This initiative is part of our ongoing promise to deliver exceptional ownership experience and long-term value to every Kia customer.”

Strengthening Kia’s Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

The announcement comes at a time when customers in India are increasingly prioritizing brands that offer durability, strong aftersales support, and transparency in ownership costs. Kia’s upgraded 7-year Extended Warranty directly addresses these expectations by offering long-term protection, simplified maintenance planning, and a sense of security for both individual buyers and fleet owners.

By offering a manufacturer-backed 7-year warranty, Kia India has become one of the few automakers in the country to provide such long-term coverage — a move that sets new standards in customer assurance within the mass-premium car market. With this latest step, Kia India continues its momentum toward building enduring relationships with customers — ensuring that owning a Kia is not just about driving a stylish, feature-rich vehicle, but also about enjoying a worry-free, value-driven ownership journey for years to come.