Kia India Feb 2025 Sales At 25k – Registers 23.89% YoY Growth

Kia India recorded total domestic sales of 25,026 units in February 2025, marking an impressive 23.89% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 20,200 units sold in February 2024. The company maintained stable month-on-month (MoM) performance, selling just one unit more than January 2025, when sales stood at 25,025 units.

Model-wise Performance

Kia Sonet remained the top-selling model but saw a 16.52% YoY decline, with 7,598 units sold compared to 9,102 units in February 2024. Kia Seltos continued its steady performance with 6,446 units, reflecting a 2.89% YoY growth from 6,265 units sold in February last year. New gen Seltos has entered testing phase and is likely to launch debut this year.

Newly launched Kia Syros contributed significantly to the brand’s overall sales, adding 5,425 units. Kia Carens saw a 10.06% YoY growth, selling 5,318 units compared to 4,832 units in February 2024. Facelifted Carens has been spied testing ahead of launch this year.

Kia Carnival Limo continues to deliver with 239 units sold last month. Kia has started bookings of the facelifted EV6, deliveries of which are expected to start in the coming weeks.

Growing Global Presence

In addition to its domestic success, Kia India’s global footprint continues to expand, with 2,042 units of its ‘Made in India’ vehicles exported to over 70 international destinations. These export figures underscore Kia’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products tailored to diverse consumer needs across global markets.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India stated, “Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Syros reaffirms our belief that Indian consumers seek the best in automotive excellence, with 46% of buyers opting for top variants. At the same time, our core models (Sonet, Seltos, and Carens) continue to witness strong sales number, highlighting their enduring popularity across segments.”

Kia India’s strong YoY growth in February 2025 was largely driven by the introduction of the Syros, along with the continued demand for the Seltos and Carens. While the Sonet saw a dip, Kia’s expanding portfolio and consistent performance across key segments have helped the brand sustain its upward momentum in the Indian automotive market. The company looks forward to further strengthening its position with upcoming product updates and strategic initiatives.