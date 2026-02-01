Kia India Jan 2026 Sales Cross 27k – New Seltos Gets Positive Response

Kia India commenced calendar year 2026 on a positive footing, reporting total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, registering a 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 25,025 units sold in January 2025. The automaker also witnessed a sharp month-on-month (MoM) growth of 47.9%, compared to 18,659 units dispatched in December 2025, indicating a strong recovery after the year-end slowdown.

The January performance reflects sustained demand across Kia’s core models, supported by continued traction in the SUV and MPV segments. With a balanced product portfolio and growing acceptance of its newer offerings, Kia India has managed to maintain steady growth momentum despite a competitive market environment.

New-Generation Seltos and Sonet Drive Volumes

A key contributor to Kia’s January 2026 sales performance was the new-generation Seltos, which has received encouraging response from buyers since its launch. Positioned as one of the most influential models in the mid-size SUV segment, the Seltos continues to play a crucial role in anchoring Kia’s domestic volumes. The latest iteration builds on its strong brand recall while offering updated design, technology and safety features, helping Kia stay competitive in a crowded segment.

Alongside the Seltos, the Sonet continued to deliver consistent numbers in the compact SUV space. The Sonet remains one of Kia’s strongest volume drivers, benefiting from its wide powertrain choices, feature-rich variants and strong appeal among urban as well as semi-urban buyers. Its sustained demand has helped Kia retain a solid foothold in the high-volume compact SUV category.

Growing Traction for Carens Clavis and Clavis EV

Kia’s multi-vehicle strategy was further reinforced by rising customer interest in the Kia Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV. The Carens lineup has steadily strengthened Kia’s presence in the recreation vehicle (RV) segment, offering flexible seating layouts and family-focused practicality.

The Clavis EV, Kia’s made-in-India electric offering, has also begun gaining traction, reflecting increasing acceptance of electric mobility among Indian buyers. With its emphasis on comfort, connected features and everyday usability, the Clavis EV is helping Kia expand its footprint in the growing EV space.

Strong Network and Customer-Centric Focus

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand. The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio. This performance reinforces our focus on offering well-differentiated, future-ready products across segments, while consistently enhancing the overall ownership experience.”

Kia India’s expanding retail and service footprint further supports its growth ambitions. The brand currently operates 841 touchpoints across 376 cities, including 122 Certified Pre-Owned outlets, ensuring wider accessibility and stronger customer engagement across metros and emerging markets.