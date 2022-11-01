Kia India Oct 2022 Sales Cross 23k – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia India October wholesales reported at 23,323 units; YoY sales growth at 42.81 percent up from 16,331 units

Through October 2022, Kia India sold 23,323 units. YoY sales growth stood at 42.81 percent, up from 16,331 units. Volume gain stood at just below 7k units. MoM growth decline is reported at below 10 percent, down from 25,857 units. Volume loss stood at 2,534 units.

For the current year, this marks another occasion to be jubilant about. With 2 months to go 2022 is fast coming to an end. But Kia India didn’t need all 12 months to get to the 2 lakh units sales mark.

YTD 2022 sales surpassed CY 2021 sales

YTD sales growth already translates to sizable volume growth considering sales at the end of 2021 was reported at 1,81,583 units. Over the first 10 months of the year, sales growth is reported at 43 percent. Another shot in the arm comes from the electric vehicle segment. Kia has commenced deliveries of its first electric offering in India – Kia EV6.

Kia Seltos sales topped the orderbook at 9,777 units. YoY sales fell from 10,488 units to a 7 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 711 units. MoM sales fell from 11k units to 1,273 units volume decline. 7,614 units of Sonet were sold. YoY sales are up from 5,443 units at 40 percent growth. Volume growth is pegged at just below 2.2k units. MoM sales fell from 9,291 units to an 18 percent decline.

Kia Carens Steady Performance

5,479 units of Kia Carens were sold. MoM sales improved from 5,233 units. Kia Carnival sales were at 301 units, down from 400 units YoY. And down from 333 units MoM. 152 units of Kia EV6 made it to customers’ hands. With yet another month of strong sales, Kia continues to find itself among the top 5 manufacturers in the country in terms of sales.

This comes on the back of intelligent product strategy that brings to the market what the market wants. And with a company like Hyundai to depend on, Kia India has swiftly climbed the sales order. And now goes on to report sales numbers that are almost at half the cars Hyundai India sells each month. Progress has been vigorously stable.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “The demand that all Kia products have managed to generate in the Indian market, signifies exciting times for the brand. It tells us that our product strategy was right on point since the very beginning. We have already crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in CY 2022 and with two months still remaining, we are confident of ending the year on an unprecedented high.”

He added, “With consistent strong sales for successive months throughout the year, Kia India has truly established itself as a force to reckon with in the Indian automobile industry. 35% y-o-y YTD growth over 2021 shows the growing affinity for Indian consumers for the Kia brand. A strong market response to EV6 shows the strength of brand Kia in the premium & luxury space as well.”