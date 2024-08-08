Kia India Records 10 Lakh Domestic Sales In 59 Months – New Record

Kia Becomes Fastest Carmaker to Achieve 1 Million Domestic Sales in India

Kia India proudly announced today that it has achieved the remarkable milestone of 1 million units (10 lakh) in domestic sales, making it the fastest carmaker to reach this mark in India. This feat was accomplished within just 59 months of Kia’s entry into the Indian market, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth and strong consumer acceptance.

Kia India Sets New Record

Kia’s journey in India began in 2019, and since then, the company has revolutionized the Indian automotive landscape with its cutting-edge technology and innovative design. The Kia Seltos has been the cornerstone of this success, contributing over 48% of the total domestic sales. The Sonet and Carens follow, accounting for 34% and 16% of the sales, respectively.

Kia’s strategy of offering top-tier trims has been particularly successful, with 42% of its sales coming from these premium variants. This achievement challenges the notion that the Indian market is solely price-sensitive, showcasing a growing demand for high-quality vehicles.

Additionally, Kia has significantly influenced the adoption of automatic and advanced transmission technologies in India, with three types of automatic transmissions—IVT, 6AT, and 7DCT—making up 32% of total sales. The introduction of the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with the Sonet in 2020 has also been a game-changer, contributing 15% to domestic dispatches. The petrol-to-diesel sales ratio currently stands at 59% to 41%.

Kia India Yearly Sales

Kia India’s annual sales figures reflect its accelerating growth: from 45,226 units in 2019 to 140,505 units in 2020, 181,583 units in 2021, and 254,556 units in 2022. Last year, the company reached a new height with 255,000 units sold. So far in 2024, Kia has sold nearly 1.5 lakh units in the first seven months, indicating a strong performance leading up to the festive season. The brand’s extensive network now includes 588 touchpoints across 256 cities, further solidifying its presence in the country.

India also serves as a significant export hub for Kia Corporation. Kia India has dispatched over 2.6 lakh units to more than 100 export markets, with cumulative sales, including overseas dispatches, nearing 1.3 million units.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India

“We have been achieving milestones constantly since our launch in record time. These milestones become even more important when you face diversity at every step of this country and competition from legacy players with more than a decade of experience. Achieving 1 million domestic sales is a testament to our continued focus on the Indian market and the need gap of the Indian customers. My heartfelt thanks to all our customers who have shown trust in our brand and made us one of the most loved carmakers in the country.”

He further added, “Kia is synonymous with innovation. With our latest technology, design, and in-car features, we constantly challenge established practices, not only in India but globally as well. We will soon launch our global flagships in India this year, followed by a home-grown new model, which will prove the above claim. India is a thriving ground for automotive companies, and with our innovative and aspirational products and services, we are sure to be one of the major catalysts to the growth of the Indian Automotive Industry.”