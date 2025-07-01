Kia India Reports 12.7% Growth in H1 – Despite June 2025 Dip

Kia India, a leading mass-premium automaker, announced robust half-yearly sales performance with 142,139 units dispatched in H1 2025, registering 12.7% growth compared to 126,137 units sold during H1 2024.

Kia India Sales June 2025

In June 2025 alone, Kia India sold 20,625 units, reflecting a 3.17% decline versus June 2024 volumes of 21,300 units and a 7.57% drop compared to May 2025, when 22,315 units were sold.

The sales momentum in the first half of 2025 was driven by models like the Carens Clavis, which continues to receive a positive response for its spacious cabin, comfort-oriented features, and best-in-class safety. On the export front, Kia shipped 11,813 units to global markets from India in H1 2025, showcasing sustained overseas demand for its ‘Made-in-India’ models.

Commenting on the brand’s H1 performance, Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The first half of 2025 has been encouraging for Kia India. Marked by steady growth despite industry-wide operational challenges, the response to our recently launched products, like the Carens Clavis has been great.

With our first Made-in-India EV launching this month, we are diversifying our product portfolio fortifying our long-term commitment to the evolving preferences of Indian customers. We are confident this launch will further increase our presence in the country’s fast-transforming mobility landscape. Going forward, we remain optimistic about sustaining a healthy growth trajectory in the second half of the year.”

Overall, while June 2025 saw a slight softening in monthly sales volumes, Kia India’s performance over H1 2025 demonstrates strong brand resilience and positive customer sentiment, bolstered by its expanding product range and upcoming EV debut.