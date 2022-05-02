Kia India Sales April 2022 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival

Kia India reports YoY sales growth of 18 percent in April 2022, MoM sales decline

Following April sales, Kia India has thus far sold over 2 lakh connected car units here. The sales milestone comes in quicktime as Kia builds on a strong product line-up. Total sales to date is past the 5 lakh units mark.

Kia India Sales April 2022

April 2022 has been a good month for Kia India. Sales are up at just over 19k units. At 19,019 units, volume growth stood at 2.9k units, up from 16,111 units in Apr 2021. Growth is reported at a strong 18 percent. MoM sales fell 16 percent, down from 22,622 units. Volume loss stood at 3,603 units.

Last month, Seltos was the leading sales contributor. At 7,506 units, YoY sales fell from 8,086 units. Volume loss stood at 580 units at 7.17 percent. Carens sales stood at 5,754 units. One of the biggest reasons for growth is the new Carens. Kia Carens has boosted the product portfolio.

Sonet sales fell to 5,404 units from 7,724 units. Volume loss stood at 2,320 units at 30 percent decline. Carnival sales were steady, up at 355 units from 301 units. Kia has been strategic about its product line-up in India. With demand for UVs forecast on growth charts, Kia has optimised efficacies in this regard. This was made possible by the path that Hyundai has already paved in India.

MoM sales saw Seltos sales fall from 8,415 units. Volume loss stood at 909 units at 10.80 percent decline. Carens sales were down from just over 7k units. Volume loss is reported at 1,254 units at 17.89 percent decline. Sonet sales fell from 6,871 units. Volume loss was at just below 1.5k units at 21.35 percent decline. Carnival sales grew marginally, up from 328 units.

Kia EV6 launch

With plenty of chatter around EVs, Kia will soon be launching EV6 here. Built on the EV platform E-GMP, Kia EV6 targets the premium mobility customers. To start with, 100 units will be sold in India. Booking will be opened on May 26, 2022.

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check.” With demand being consistent, Kia Motors intends to increase production capacity. This will be in effect later in 2022.