Kia India Sales April 2025 – 18.3% YoY Growth, Sonet Leads

Kia India has reported a robust sales performance for April 2025, continuing its growth trajectory in the Indian automotive market. The company recorded 23,623 units in domestic dispatches, marking an 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

Sonet Leads the Charge

Leading the charge was the Sonet with 8,068 units, accounting for over 34% of the brand’s monthly sales. This also reflected a 2.11% growth over the same month last year and a 4.71% increase from March 2025, showing steady demand for the sub-4m SUV.

The Seltos followed with 6,135 units in April 2025, though it saw a decline of 8.9% YoY and 5.98% MoM, pointing to a slight dip in momentum. Carens, Kia’s popular MPV, posted 5,259 units in April, just 69 units fewer than April 2024, showing stable performance with a minimal 1.3% YoY drop and 4.59% MoM decline.

The newly launched Syros contributed 4,000 units in April. However, this was a 20.24% drop compared to its previous month, where it clocked over 5,000 units. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival, recorded 161 units – a marginal figure, but notable as it resumes its presence in the market. EV6 and EV9 recorded zero dispatches in April 2025, with the EV6 previously recording 520 units in March.

Month-on-month, Kia’s total sales dipped 7.45% from 25,525 units in March to 23,623 units in April. While this represents a short-term correction, the strong YoY growth and sustained interest in new launches like the Syros signal positive sentiment. Kia is now gearing up to launch the Clavis on May 8, which is expected to further energize its sales performance in the coming months.

CY2025 Off to a Strong Start

In calendar year 2025 so far, Kia has registered 16.2% YoY growth, buoyed by the successful launch of the Syros and sustained interest in its core models. The company credits this performance to growing customer trust and an expanding product lineup.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, “We are pleased by the strong start to CY’25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros. This performance reaffirms the growing trust our customers place in Kia’s product excellence and brand promise. As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations.”