Kia India Sales April 2026 – 27,286 Units, Highest-Ever April, Up 16% YoY

Kia India has reported its highest-ever April sales since entering the Indian market, with wholesale dispatches of 27,286 units in April 2026. This marks a 15.51% year-on-year growth compared to 23,623 units sold in April 2025, reflecting strong demand across its product lineup.

Strong YoY Growth, Slight MoM Dip

While Kia posted healthy YoY growth, volumes saw a marginal decline on a month-on-month basis. Sales were down 6.27% compared to March 2026, when the company had dispatched 29,112 units. Such a dip is typical following the financial year-end push in March. On a broader scale, Kia’s performance remains strong, supported by consistent demand in the SUV and MPV segments.

Seltos Leads, Sonet And Carens Add Volume

Kia’s April sales were led by Seltos, which continues to be the brand’s best-selling model and a key growth driver. The SUV’s strong market acceptance, along with its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, has further strengthened its appeal among buyers. Both Seltos and Sonet crossed the 10,000-unit monthly sales mark, highlighting strong traction in the mid-size and compact SUV segments.

Sonet continues to perform well, especially with wider availability of automatic variants across petrol and diesel options. Carens lineup, including the newer Clavis range, has helped Kia maintain a solid presence in the family MPV space.

YTD Growth And Sales Milestone

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kia India recorded 111,611 units, registering a 13% growth over 99,199 units sold in the same period last year. The company also crossed a major milestone of 1.5 million cumulative domestic sales since its India debut, underlining growing brand acceptance in the country.

Expanding Network And Customer Focus

Kia continues to strengthen its after-sales network, reaching 500 service workshops across India. Overall, the brand now has 891 touchpoints across 396 cities, along with 128 certified pre-owned outlets. This expansion aims to improve accessibility and enhance the ownership experience, which remains a key focus area for the company.

Kia’s record April performance highlights sustained demand for its SUV-led portfolio, with Seltos and Sonet continuing to anchor volumes. The brand’s consistent product updates, expanding network and focus on premium features are helping it maintain strong momentum.