Kia India Sales Aug 2022 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia India has reported a 48.65 percent YoY growth while MoM sales improved by 1.36 percent

Kia India, currently positioned among the top 5 automakers in India after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motor and Mahindra, has recorded a 48.65 percent increase in YoY sales in August 2022. Total sales in the past month stood at 22,322 units as against 15,016 units sold in August 2021 relating to a 7,306 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM sales growth of 1.36 percent when compared to 22,022 units sold in July 2022.

Kia India sales were led by the Seltos SUV. Seltos sales stood at 8,652 units in August 2022, up 0.38 percent YoY over 8,619 units sold in August 2021. This was a 33 unit volume growth with a 38.76 percent share. MoM sales increased by 2.38 percent from 8,451 units sold in July 2022 when share percentage stood at 38.38 percent.

Kia India Sales Aug 2022

At No. 2 was Kia Sonet with 7,838 units sold in the past month, up 1.11 percent YoY over 7,752 units sold in August 2021. The Sonet commands a 35.11 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales also improved 8.63 percent when compared to 7,215 units sold in July 2022.

More recently, the company has added a new top of the line variant to the Sonet called the X-Line. It is positioned above the GTX+ variant and receives several exterior and interior feature updates and colour choices.

Kia Carens, the 6 seater MUV, had 5,558 units sold in August 2022. It commands a 24.90 percent share in the company lineup. Sales in July 2022 had stood at 5,978 units relating to a MoM decline of 7.03 percent. This was a 420 unit volume MoM de-growth while share percentage had stood at 27.15 percent.

It was followed by the Kia Carnival with sales of 274 units in August 2022. This was a 27.70 percent YoY de-growth over 379 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales also dipped 4.86 percent when compared to 288 units sold in July 2022.

There has been little or no demand for the all-electric Kia EV6. Sales were down to 0 units in August 2022 even as the company had sold 90 units in July 2022. Kia EV6 is priced from Rs 59.95 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is brought in as a fully imported model via the CBU route and was limited to only 100 units for sale in Indian markets for this year.

Kia Seltos Crosses 3 lakh unit milestone

Kia Seltos, its first model to be launched in India just under 3 years ago (it was launched in India on 22nd August 2019), has seen sales surpass the 3 lakh unit milestone. The Kia Seltos, that has remained the highest selling model for the brand is regaled for its segment first features. In its latest avatar, Kia Seltos receives a total of 6 airbags which are offered from its base variant. This makes Seltos the 2nd car for the mass market to receive 6 airbags as standard after Kia Carens.