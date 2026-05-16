Kia India Sales Breakup April 2026 – Seltos, Sonet, Syros, Carnival

Kia India records highest-ever April sales led by Seltos and Sonet SUVs

Kia India reported total domestic sales of 27,286 units in April 2026, registering a healthy 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 23,623 units sold in April 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined by 6% compared to 29,112 units sold in March 2026. SUVs continued to remain the biggest growth drivers for Kia India. Seltos and Sonet together contributed more than 77% of the company’s total sales during the month.

Kia India Sales Breakup April 2026

Kia Seltos emerged as the company’s best-selling model in April 2026 with 10,566 units sold. The midsize SUV recorded a strong 72% YoY growth over 6,135 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales however declined slightly by 4% compared to 11,041 units sold in March 2026. New gen Seltos continues to sell 10k+ monthly sales since deliveries started in Jan this year.

Sonet was a close second with 10,537 units sold last month. The compact SUV posted a healthy 31% YoY growth over 8,068 units sold in April 2025. On a MoM basis, Sonet sales declined by 12% from 12,012 units sold in March 2026. Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV together accounted for 5,465 unit sales. This translated to a modest 4% YoY growth while MoM sales declined by 8%.

Kia Syros witnessed a sharp YoY decline with 554 units sold, down 86% from 4,000 units sold in April 2025. However, on a MoM basis, Syros recorded a strong rebound from just 59 units sold in March 2026, resulting in an 839% growth. Kia will launch the Syros EV in August this year. Carnival MPV too posted positive growth with 164 units sold. Sales improved marginally by 2% YoY while MoM growth stood at 145% compared to 67 units sold in March 2026.

Kia Seltos Hybrid On Test

Kia is also preparing to expand the Seltos lineup globally with the addition of a strong hybrid powertrain. The new-gen Kia Seltos Hybrid has already been showcased internationally and test mules have also been spotted in India.

The hybrid version is expected to retain the overall design and feature list of the new-generation Seltos while introducing a self-charging hybrid system focused on improved fuel efficiency. Once launched in India, the Seltos Hybrid is expected to be positioned as a more premium offering in the lineup.

Next-Gen Sonet Spotted Testing

Kia has also started testing the next-generation Sonet in India ahead of its expected launch in 2027. Recent spy shots reveal a heavily camouflaged prototype featuring a redesigned front fascia, updated LED lighting elements and a more upright SUV stance. The new Sonet is expected to move to Kia’s newer K1 platform, which already underpins the Syros.

The platform upgrade is likely to improve cabin space, safety and overall packaging. Kia is also expected to introduce larger screens, upgraded connected car technology and a more advanced ADAS suite with the next-gen model. Existing petrol and diesel engine options are likely to continue initially, while a strong hybrid version could join the lineup at a later stage.