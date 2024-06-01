Kia India Sales Breakup May 2024 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

Kia India, with the Sonet as its best-selling model, has seen YoY sales growth in May 2024 while MoM sales declined

Kia India has revealed sales results for May 2024. Sales in the past month have seen growth on a YoY basis by 3.91% to 19,500 units, up from 18,766 units sold in May 2023. However, MoM sales took a dip by 2.34% from 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

Kia YoY Sales Breakup May 2024

Kia India saw 19,500 units sold last month relating to a 3.91% YoY growth. It was the Sonet that was the best-selling model with 7,433 units sold in May 2024, despite a 9.91% YoY de-growth from 8,251 units sold in May 2023. This was a volume decline of 818 units. Kia Sonet currently commands a 38.12% share in the company list.

At No. 2 was the Seltos. Sales saw a YoY growth of 65.71% to 6,736 units sold last month, up by 2,671 units from 4,065 units sold in May 2024. The Seltos too commands a massive share of 34.54% in the company portfolio and in April 2024 received two new variants and is now offered in a total of nine trim levels that include the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X Line (S) and X Line.

Kia Carens sales fell sharply by 16.51% YoY to 5,316 units in May 2024, down from 6,367 units sold in May 2024. This could be as buyers await the new Carens facelift that promises several exterior updates while it will also receive added cabin comforts and safety with a panoramic sunroof, and could also become the first MPV to be equipped with ADAS safety.

Lower demand was also seen for the Kia EV6 with sales down 81.63% YoY to just 15 units. Since the company marked its entry into the Indian automotive sector 5 years ago, sales have touched 9.8 lakh units in domestic markets out of which it was the Seltos that commanded a 50% share.

Kia MoM Sales Breakup May 2024

Kia India’s MoM sales performance fell by 2.35% MoM from 19,968 units sold in April 2024 relating to a 468 unit volume decline. Sonet once again stood at the helm with 7,901 units sold in April 2024 relating to a 5.92% MoM fall.

It was followed by the Seltos which reported flat growth with just a 2 volume increase over sales in April 2024 while Carens sales also dipped by 12 units to 5,316 units in May 2024 from 5,328 units sold in April 2024. EV6 sales on the other hand grew enormously by 200% to 15 units in May 2024 over just 5 unit sales in the previous month.