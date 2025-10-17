Kia India Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Syros, Carnival

Kia India was at No. 6 on the OEM-wise sales chart accounted for a 6% market share. Sales stood at 22,700 units last month which was a 3% YoY decline from 23,523 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales were by 16% when compared to 19,608 units of Aug 2025.

Kia India Sales Sept 2025

Taking about sales, it was the Sonet that witnessed the highest sales. Sales stood at 9,020 units in the past month with a 13% YoY decline while sales improved by 17% on a MoM basis over 7,741 units sold in Aug 2025.

Kia Carens Clavis at No. 2 has seen strong demand. Sales grew to 7,338 units last month, an 18% YoY and 8% MoM growth. There had been 6,217 units and 6,822 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. The Seltos followed at No. 3. Sales dipped by 16% YoY to 5,816 units down from 6,959 units sold in the month of Sept 2024. MoM demand rose by 24% from 4,687 units sold in Aug 2025.

Kia Syros sales stood at 465 units in the past month marking a 51% MoM growth from 308 units. The company is also actively testing the Syros EV, spy shots which have been recently spied. There is also the Kia Carnival that has accounted for 61 unit sales last month, a 22% MoM growth from 50 units sold in Aug 2025. Meanwhile, Kia’s electric offerings, the EV6 and EV9, have recorded 0 sales during the past month.

Kia India Sales Q3 2025

Kia India reported total sales of 64,443 units in Q3 2025, registering a marginal 3.17% decline YoY compared to 66,553 units in the same quarter last year. The Sonet remained Kia’s top-selling model with 24,388 units, contributing nearly 38% to the company’s total quarterly volume, though it saw an 18.34% decline YoY due to rising competition in the compact SUV space.

The Carens and Carens EV lineup, however, posted impressive growth of 22.42% YoY, with 21,762 units sold, cementing its position as Kia’s second best-seller and accounting for 33.77% of total sales. Meanwhile, Seltos sales stood at 16,513 units, down 12.36% YoY, as customers anticipate the next Seltos update. Kia Syros contributed 1,607 units in the last quarter, while the Carnival added 173 units.