Kia India Sales Feb 2022 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival

Kia India reports sales growth of 8.50 percent in February 2022 – Seltos sales at 6575 units, Sonet 6154, Carens 5109, Carnival 283

For February 2022, Kia India has furthered its progress having yet again sold an incredible number of cars. This, as always, has been Kia’s strategy to succeed in the few short years here. Nothing sells better than what the customer wants, and Kia has tested this theory time and again to sustainably retain growth.

Kia India Sales Feb 2022

Last month, sales surpassed the 18k mark. At 18,121 units, YoY growth stood at 8.50 percent, up from 16,702 units. Volume gain stood at 1,419 units. MoM sales buckled slightly at 4.91 percent. Sales fell from 19,056 units, to a volume loss of 935 units. In just the first two months of 2022, Kia has already sold over 37k units.

Though Kia’s product portfolio remains small, it has its eyes set on growth. For starters, its sales performance has ensured the company builds strongly having established itself as one of the country’s top 5 car manufacturers.

Last month, Kia Seltos accounted as a top contributor to total sales with 6,575 units. Kia Sonet sales at 6,154, and Carnival sales at 283 units. It’s newest launch, Carens saw dispatches of 5,109 units.

Kia in top 5 manufacturers

It’s fascinating that Kia Motors got to work as soon as it got started in India. Whether that was building a plant or launching ready products. Kia strategically operates in segments where there is demand. Having tapped into forecasts that pointedly report on growth segments, Kia has ensured its presence in such dynamic segments.

And in quicktime, climbed the top 10 list. Its cause was largely helped by the fact that Kia didn’t have to spend eons on the drawing board right at the start. The spring in Kia’s step came from Hyundai’s ready to sell cars that were onboarded by both manufacturers. This formula has meant instant success, helping Kia build on strong approaches.

Semiconductor shortage

With manufacturers working round the clock to sort short supply issues, one can look forward to better times as things get under control. Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market.

With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constrain from Q2 onwards.”