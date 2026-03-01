Kia India Sales Feb 2026 Up 10.3% YoY– New Seltos Gets Strong Customer Response

Kia India has recorded its highest-ever February sales since inception, dispatching 27,610 units in February 2026. This marks a 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 25,026 units sold in February 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its product portfolio. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Kia’s sales remained almost flat. The company had sold 27,603 units in January 2026, indicating stable momentum entering the new calendar year.

Second Consecutive Month Of Double-Digit Growth

The 10.3% YoY growth in February 2026 follows a strong January performance, making it the second consecutive month of healthy double-digit growth for the brand. Kia attributes this to a well-balanced product mix and strong customer response across segments.

Strong Demand Across Portfolio

The All-New Seltos continued to attract strong interest, supported by its updated design, enhanced technology package and safety features. Sonet maintained its traction in the compact SUV space, contributing significantly to overall volumes.

In the MPV segment, Carens Clavis strengthened its position with its spacious and family-oriented appeal, while Clavis EV continued to gain gradual traction among buyers exploring electric mobility options. At the premium end, Carnival reinforced Kia’s presence in the luxury MPV segment.

Mass-Premium Strategy Driving Growth

Kia India’s growth momentum is backed by its mass-premium positioning, offering advanced safety technologies including ADAS, connected car features and a premium ownership experience. The company’s expanding network — now at 849 touchpoints across 382 cities — supports sales and after-sales accessibility nationwide. Additionally, 122 Certified Pre-Owned outlets further enhance customer confidence through transparent buying and exchange processes.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Kia India, stated that the record February performance highlights growing consumer trust in the brand. He added that strong response to Seltos, Sonet and the Clavis line-up reflects Kia’s ability to adapt to evolving customer expectations, including increasing interest in electric mobility.

With 27,610 units sold in February 2026, Kia India continues its steady growth trajectory, supported by a diversified SUV-MPV portfolio and expanding EV presence in the Indian market.